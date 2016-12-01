Par DDK | Il ya 5 heures 50 minutes | 138 lecture(s)
Ayen i d-nnan
Mass Salhi Mouloud, d aselway n tiddukla
“Tafaska-agi n tmedyazt tamaziɣt d yiwen seg leqdicat idelsanen i txeddem tiddukkla-agi-nneɣ. Ass-a, nefreḥ aṭas imi newweḍ ɣer tezrigt tis mraw. Gar yiswiyen n tmelkilit-agi d timlilt s timmad-is gar yimedyazen d iḥeddaden n wawal, akked wid iḥemmlen awal iweznen, d usenεet n wayen sεan d agerruj, am wakken i d-yettili usbini n yimedyazen imaynuten. Nessaram d leqdic ara d-yettuɣalen yal aseggas, yerna ad yeglu s ujdid”.
Mass Zidane Yacine, aselway n tesqamut n uktazal
“D timsizzelt iεeddan deg tegnatin yelhan, yella-d usqerdec n wawal gar-i d yiεeggalen-nniḍen n tesqamut i ufran n yiḍrisen. D tidet, yella wugur deg ufran n yisefra, imi llant snat n tewsatin n tmedyazt gar teqburt d tetrart. Nessaram ad yili warraz i tmedyazt taqdimt wayeḍ i tmedyazt tamaynut i wakken ur nteg ara amgired gar snat n tewsatin n tmedyazt tamaziɣt. Acu kan nekkni ur nessemnyif ara yiwet ɣef tayeḍ”.
Mass Malek Houd d Mass Salem Amrane
“Nefreḥ aṭas s tejmilt-agi i d aɣ-tga tiddukkla tadelsant Itri n Akbou. Fernen-aɣ-d i lmend n leqdic-nneɣ d umecwar-nneɣ ɣezzifen deg tmedyazt. Ur neẓri ara deg sin s tejmilt-agi almi d ddqiqa taneggarut. Ad nesnumer aṭas tiddukka-agi ɣef leqdic-is s umata d tejmilt-a s wuzig, imi i d as-neḥder deg sin gar waṭas n yimedyazen-nniḍen”.
Ghani Amazigh