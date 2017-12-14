Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 69 lecture(s)
Tazmert-nwen
Wazi, amek ara t-yekkes umdan?
Ugar n 10% n wid iɛeddan 40 n yiseggasen, yettḥaz-iten lehlak n wazi (reflux gastro-oesophagien). Tikkwal, aneggaru-a, islalay-d ddeqs n wuguren di tudert n umdan imi ad yettuḥettem fell-as, ad yeṭṭixer i ddeqs n leṣnaf n wučči neɣ ad iteddu s tɛeqqacin n lisṭuma i lebda.
D acu-t wazi? Acu-tent ccirat –ines? Amek nezmer ad t-nekkes? d isteqsiyen i ɣef ara neɛreḍ ad d-nerr dduṛt-a.
D acu-t waṭṭan n wazi ?
D aṭṭan yeṭṭuqten, yettnernin mkul aseggas. Itekk-d seg walluy n wučči si lisṭuma ɣer ugerjuj, umbeɛd aṣubbu-s ɣer din, deffir telqimt. D lehlak yettruḥun yettuɣalen, s umata d axfifan. D acu, llant kra n tegnatin timengar, anda yezmer ad d-islal axenzir (cancer) n ugerjuj, labeɛda ma amdan ikemmel i yiman-is s yir tannumi n wučči .
Acu-tent ccirat n lehlak-a ?
Wazi, s umata, yettban-d s uqraḥ akked imirẓig. Aqraḥ-a, amzun d urɣu, yettḥaz tifkert n wul, yettili umbeɛd talqimt, labeɛda ma yeṭṭinnez umdan neɣ yuɣal d tinnegnit. Ma d imirẓig, d aman iwraɣen, imerẓuga, ttalin-d arma d agerjum neɣ d tanzarin. Terẓeg-nsen tečeṭṭin ayendin tudert. Acu kan, llant kra n ccirat-nniḍen iteffren lehlak-a: aqraḥ n uɛebbud, aseblaɛ iweɛren, iriran, tuzzya n leɛqel…atg. Tikkwal, arma yennerna wazi, ara as-ifaq umdan.
Amek nezmer ad t-nekkes?
Ɣas yettili-d usnulfu, mkul aseggas, di ttawil n usejji mgal wazi, ad yeqqim lsas n uḥareb seg-s d aqader n ddeqs n yiwellihen am tikli deffir telqimt d uṭixxer i uṭinnez akked d tguni, tiririt n lewhi ar yal učči i d-yeslalayen wazi, d usenɣes-nsen syin tawakksa-nsen seg telqimin n yal ass am, ccrab, ddexxan, tassemt, lqahwa, ccakula, laḥrur, ayen qessiḥen (ifelfel aqesḥan, lahrisa akked tlimett d lgazuz.
Salima Dali