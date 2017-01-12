Par DDK | Il ya 27 minutes | 38 lecture(s)
Sonia Tirouche
Gar unelmud d teklut
Tlul Sonia Tirouche ass n 30 duǧember 1999. Tewwi-d yid-s taɣda-s n tẓuri i izaden s thsuki. Tḥemmel ad tessuneɣ ayen yerzan udmawen yesɛan azal, yecban imyura , ineɣmasen , inaẓuren, imeɣrasen…atg. Tufa-d baba-s Lounis Tirouche deg wannar n tẓuri, ula d netta d anaẓur. Ixeddmen izumal ɣef usɣar ; nezmer ad d-nini d tasreɣta , deg-s i d-tewwi Sonia taɣult-a n tẓuri. D acu kan, nettat tra ad d-teffeɣ d tanaẓurt di teklut, anda tessunuɣ ɣef tfelwiyin, xersum ayen icudden ɣer ugraraz n ugama. Teddukel tussna yid-s ula di lakul. Deg tesnawit n Ukeffadu, anda teqqar, aswir wis sin, d nettat i d-yufraren gar yinelmaden. Mi ara tesɛu kra n wakud, txeddem taklut d tadfi , d asrad , d tayri-s, d anaruz-i… Allalen n wunuɣen, gten, imi tḥemmel amahil-is ad yili yecbeḥ, ad d-yefk agamu yessan s cbaḥa anda tesɛa : (Les couleurs en bois / pastel/ peinture à l’huile, les créons, les feuilles blanche d waṭas isufar. Mi ara tekcem ɣer uḥanu-s, tettak-as azal i wakud : tezmer ad teqqim ugar n semmus n tseɛtin deg ufares-is. Ttexmam-is, d ayen yellan d adrig, d tanzit n usuggen d assaɣ n leḥmala, d cbaḥa, d agama, d tafsut, d tafukt, d tamenzut. Telmed-d tamesɣara-agi ɣer yinaẓuren i yellan deg umaḍal (Vladimir Valgov , Salvador Dali , Issyakhen d wiyaḍ. Aseggas-a i tebda tidrawin akken ad d-sbeggen ayen tqeddec, anda i d-tella tedrawt-is tamezwarut di tama n Tifra. Texdem deg waṭas n yirmad idelsanen (Tasnawit Ukeffadu, Axxam n yilemẓiyen, di temsizwer di Bgayet, di tfaska n Tafat anda i d as-tmud arraz i Yidir Azwaw d tugna-s anda yumer s Sonia s tuget, daɣen di tmagla i d-yellan s wudem irumyen i d-yexdem usqamu n tɣiwant n yilmeẓyen n Ukeffadu. Asirem-is, ad taɣ tinẓi-a n teklut, acku d ayen tḥemmel. D tilemẓit yettawin tabɣest, ttexmam wessiɛen , d azilal i yellan akkin i tirga , d tageldunt n teklut.
Azedine Abdous