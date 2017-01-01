Par DDK | Il ya 27 minutes | 40 lecture(s)
Amaynut deg tira
Tirga n usirem n Kenza Djurdjura
Deg ussan-agi yezrin, i d-yeffeɣ wammud amezwaru n tmarut d tmedyazt tilemẓit Kattia Galou iwumi tefka azwel “ Tirga n usirem ”. Yeffeɣ-d udlis-agi n 18 n yisefra s teqbaylit, ɣer tezrigin Richa Elsam n Tizi Uzzu. Tudder-d deg-s aṭas n yisental yecban: tasertit, tayri, imawlan, tagmat, nnif, ddunit…atg. Ad nesmekti kan belli, d wagi i d adlis amezwaru neɣ d asurif amezwaru deg ubrid n tira i d-tenğer tlemẓit-agi n 25 n yiseggasen, i d- tefka temnaḍt n Ath Melikche, di Bgayet. Ulamma d taselmadt n teglizit deg tesdawit n Abderrhmane mira di Bgayet, maca teṭṭef di teqbaylt-is d lasel-is, d ayen itt-yeğğan ad taru s tmaziɣt. Tebda tira n yisefra deg useggas n 2008, asemi tesεa 17 n yiseggasen deg lεmer-is, ussan-nni tella teqqar deg tesnawit “Mohamed Boudiaf, seg ass-nni ara ass-a mazal-it tsefruy. Tanemmirt i tmeskart. Taɣuri igerrzen i yimeɣriyen!
A. A