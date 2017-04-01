Par DDK | Il ya 2 heures 13 minutes | 103 lecture(s)
Deg Irdjen
Tiddukkla tadelsant ‘Amezyab n lehna’ n taddart n Boudjelil, yettabaɛen ɣer tɣiwant n Irdjen, thegga-d ahil ɣef teɣzi n sin wussan, i lmend n usmekti n umulli wis 37 n Tefsut n yimaziɣen n useggas 1980 akked wis 16 n tTefsut taberkant n useggas 2001. Leqdic-agi adelsan, yella-d uqbel ttiɛad-agi s ddurt, imi ass-nni n lǧemɛa 14 deg yebrir i d ass amezwaru n leqdic-agi i d-yellan deg Uxxam n yilmeẓyen i yellan deg tlemmast n taddart n Boudjelil. Ma d ayen i d-yellan d ahil i wass-nni n sem, yella-d akka: ɣef 8h00 tella-d temlilit d yimsikniyen, ma ɣef 9h00 yella-d usersi n tmeqqunt n yijeǧǧigen deg usebdad n Yimaziɣen, sakin ɣef 10h00 llant-d tnagiyin ɣef 20 yebrir, sɣur wid iḥedren tallit-nni qerriḥen. Ma i tmeddit n wass, tella-d ɣef 13h30 tɣuri n yisefra, sɣur waṭas n yimedyazen d tmedyazin, syin d taceqquct n umezgun seg 16h00 d afella. Ma d ass n sed 15 seg yebrir, i yellan d ass win sin ideg yemdel leqdic-agi tiwwura-s, llant-d deg-s waṭas n temsikniyin yemgraden n tmagit tamaziɣt, ma ɣef 13h30 tella-d tmeɣra meqqren n ccna, ideg ɣennan waṭas n yifennanen, ma ɣer tagara akk yella-d ufraq n yigerdasen n uttekki i yimsikniyen.
Ghani Amazigh