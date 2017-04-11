Asfugel n Tefsut n Yimaziɣen

Par DDK | Il ya 2 heures 12 minutes | 90 lecture(s)

D ayen i yerran tanmehla n yidles n Tizi uzzu, ad tefren Taddart n Ceṛfa i yebbaɛden azal n semmus (5) ikilumtren ɣef temdint n Uẓeffun i beddu n usfuggel n dduṛt tadelsant n Tefsut n Yimaziɣen

Yal tamnat di tmurt n leqbayel s wansayen–is, maca llan wid i tent–id–icudden, i tent–id- isegrawen . Yennayer , lɛineṣla , iweǧǧiben… Amager n tefsut, neɣ am wakken i as-qqaren : Tiririt Uzal, d yiwen seg wansayen i d-yessegrawen tamurt n leqbayel s umata, ahat mgaraden deg usiwel–is, d unamek n usfuggel-is, maca, azal yiwen . Tamnaṭ n Uẓeffun , asffuggel n umager n tefsut mačči d awal kan , d azamul seg yizamulen n yidles amaziɣ, idles Aqbayli i yessiǧhiden tagmat gar yimezdaɣ n tudrin. D aseḥbiber ɣef yiẓuran n tudert tazedgant i d-ǧǧan imarawen imezwura, d asfillet i yimal n tmeddurt wer uguren . Tiririt Uzal, d tafelwit i yettusunɣen s tecraḍ n tsednan. Mi yeffeɣ uḥeggan amezwaru neɣ win i wumi ssawalen : “ Aḥeggan n wakli” i d-yettasen di sebɛa n wussan ineggura n meɣres ɣer leqbayel, ad yekcem uḥeggan wis sin, neɣ aḥeggan aḥurri, dduṛt tamezwarut n yebrir. Timɣarin, ad bdunt aheggi i usfuggel n Tiririt uzal .D ayen i yerran tanmehla n yidles n Tizi uzzu, ad tefren Taddart n Ceṛfa i yebbaɛden azal n semmus (5) ikilumtren ɣef temdint n Uẓeffun i beddu n usfuggel n dduṛt tadelsant n Tefsut n Yimaziɣen . Ahil, d amesbaɣur , imi ɣer wayen i d-thegga tenmehla n yidles d wayen i d-heggan imezdaɣ n taddart, d ayen isefṛaḥen . Azal n 250 n yinelmaden d tnelmadin n yiɣerbazen imenza d yiselmaden–nsen n lwilaya i d-yerzan , am wakken d aɣen i d-rzan aṭṭas n yinebgawen n lḥerma , imawlan n yidles , ineɣmasen , imeɣnasen, imedyazen akked yimḍebbṛen n tɣiwanin d uselway n wasun n Uẓeffun . Inelmaden n uɣerbaz (les beaux arts) n Iɛeẓẓugen , xedmen yiwet n tfelwit meqqren , tafelwit ara yeqqimen d asmekti i taddart . Ayen i d-ijebden lwelha n kra yellan dinna, d tigelliwin–nni i d-heggant tsednan n taddart n Ceṛfa: iwzan, seksu d ibawen s yikil d wudi n tfunast, ameqful (asfuṛu) s yimɣan yemgaraden s zzit uzemmur ur kkin waman , amerɣennis, tarnest, aɣeddu n wakli, tiffaft… Am wakken daɣen i d-nnawlent aɣrum n leḥwal i yecban aɣrum n bibṛas, imi d win i d-ttnawalent di Tiririt Uzal, seksu s tɣeddiwt d uqeddid (acedluḥ), seksu s tmellalin tuftiyin d ucebbaḍ …Temlal tẓuri tatrart d tẓuri n tsednan. Inebgawen n taddart, ksen lxiq i tmuɣli d uɛebbuḍ. Ayen i yernan cbaḥa, d asbuɣer d yizlan n temɣarin, d icewwiqen n yiggerdan d tggerdatin, yal yiwen yufa ayen yebɣa. Imḍebṛen n tɣiwant n Uẓeffun, ur stehzan ara deg uheggi, fkan-d ttawilat i iwatan, Tiddukkla tadelsant Taher Ǧawut , rnan-d iman-nsen ɣer leqdic . Tameddit n wass, rzan yinebgawen n taddart n Caṛfa ɣer taddart n Wulxu, taɣiwant n At Cafaɛ , sersen tamuqqint n yizeǧǧigen ɣef uẓekka n uzamul n tsekla, aneɣmas n tinzert, win yugin ddel d usmundel n yiɛdawen n tudert, aẓekka n Taher Ǧawut i yettwanɣan s terṣasin n at tmenqas d txidas . S yin, yal yiwen, yewwi abrid n tuɣalin , yewwi tifenda n yizeǧǧigen yemgaraden di tɣara d yiniten.

Kader Belaidi