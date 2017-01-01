Par DDK | Il ya 57 minutes | 50 lecture(s)
asfugel n tefsut n 80 ...
...Deg Ikhelouiène
Tiddukkla tadelsant Itri n Uzekka n taddart n Ikhelouienne, thegga-d deg uxxam n yilmeẓyen Dib Ali n Ait Aissa Mimoun, yiwen n wahil s wazal-is i lmend n usmekti n umulli wis 37 n Tefsut n Yimaziɣen akked wis 16 n Tefsut taberkant. Aseggas-agi, suddesen-d ahil d amerkanti, ideg xedmen yiwet n temsizzelt gar sin yiɣerbazen ilemmasen yellan deg tɣiwant n Ait Aissa Mimoun. Wigi d « Tellal Mohammed » n taddart n Uqawej akked « Abboud Mhammed » n taddart n Yixelwiyen. Timsizzelt-agi tewwi azwel « Seg umennuɣ ɣer tira », tella-d ass-nni n ttlata 11 deg waggur-agi ideg nella, ɣef 13h30 n tmeddit deg uxxam n yilmeẓyen dima. D timsizzelt ideg ttekkan 24 n yinelmaden, 12 i yal aɣerbaz, yella-d useɣti-ines ass n ssebt 15 deg yebrir, sɣur tasqamut n uktazal. Annect-agi dayen i d-yeḍran uqbel ass 20 yebrir. Ma d ass-nni n lexmis 20 yebrir 201, yella-d wahil d anesbaɣur. Yebda ɣef 10h n tṣebḥit s temsikent n teklut d usuneɣ n Massa Messadane Hannan, d temsikniyin-nniḍen icudden ɣer umezruy n 20 yebrir. Llan-d diɣen yisenza s ubuddu n yidlisen, sɣur ukkuẓ n yimura d yimedyazen : Ahcene Mariche, Idir Bellai, Mohand Nait Abdellah, Zoulikha Touati. Am wakken diɣen i d-tella ɣef 13h30 tulsa n yiwet n tmacahut, sɣur tiddukkla tadelsant n Tizi Uzzu « Ixulaf n Ǧerǧer. Ma ɣef 14h00 d afella tella-d tɣuri n yisefra, sɣur ukkuẓ-nni n yimura d yimedyazen i d-nebder yakkan. Γef 15h00 d asawen yella-d yiwen n usarag ɣef tedyanin n 20 yebrir 1980 akk 2001, sɣur umeɣnas Mohand Nait Abdellah. Syin ɣer-s ɣef 16h00 tella-d tukci n warrazen i yinelmaden ara d-yufraren deg temsizzelt n 20 yebrir, iwumi nefka isem-agi : “Seg umennuɣ ɣer tira”. Igemmaḍ n temsizzelt-agi fɣen-d ass-nni n ssebt taṣebḥit n wass, yal aswir yufrar-d deg-s yiwen unelmad. Deg ukayad n useggas amezwru yufrar-d uḍris n unelmad Bettouche Rayane, seg uɣerbaz alemmas n Ikhelouienne. Ma deg ukayad n useggas wis sin neɣ wis tlata neɣ wis rrebɛa d iḍrisen n yinelmaden n uɣerbazn Akaoudj i d-yufraren, akka Kettab Manal, Sbihi Lina akked Trif Lydia. Ad d-nesmekti belli, iḍrisen n ukkuẓ-agi n yinelmaden ad ddun deg yisebtar n Uɣmis n Yimaziɣen n La Dépêche de Kabylie, yal ass n letnayen ad d-yeddu yiwen deg-sen, ad bdun ad ad-tteffɣen seg wass n letnayen i d-iteddun.
Adaoun Abdelghani