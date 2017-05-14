Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 106 lecture(s)
Ajdid deg tira
Silence n Ali Hadjaz
Deg ussan-agi yezrin, i d-yeffeɣ wungal wis sin n umaru d uneggal aqbayli, yettarun s tefransist, wagi d Mass Ali Hedjaz iwumi isemma “Silence” neɣ “Tasusmi” s teqbaylit. Yeffeɣ-d ɣer tezrigin « Tamagit » n temdint n Tizi Uzzu. D wagi i adlis wis sin ara d-yessuffeɣ umaru-agi n Bujimaɛ, ideg i d-yewwi awal ɣef yiwet n teqsiḍt n tayri, i d-yettmeslayen ɣef wassaɣ yellan gar yiwen n uqcic azzayri d yiwet n teqcict d tarumit. D adlis n 180 n yisebtar, yettnuzu deg tnedlisin s wazal n 500DA. Tazwart n wungal-agi, tettwaru s yimru n tmarut tameqqrant Malika Arabi. Tura akka, ha-t-an la yettheggi diɣen yiwen udlis ara d-yefɣen deg wussan i d-iteddun, ad yili d taḥkayt s umezgun ɣef tedyanin n tefsut n Yimaziɣen n useggas 1980 akked tedyanin n tefsut taberkant n useggas 2001. Taɣuri igerrzen i yimeɣriyen, afud iǧehden i yimeskaren.
A .A