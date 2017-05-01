Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 84 lecture(s)
Aselway ajdid n Fransa
D anwa-t Emmanuel Macron
Yettwafren-d Emmanuel Macron d aselway wis 25 n Tegduda tafrensist ass-nni n 7 deg maggu 2017. Ɛla ḥsab n yigemmaḍ i d-fkan iɣmisen n tmurt-a, yewwi-d azal 66,1 % n leṣwat mgal Marine Le Pen i d-ijemɛen 33,9 %. Aṭas n yisteqsiyen i d-itezzin deg wallaɣen n wiud yeṭṭafaren isallen n tmurt n Fransa : d anwat uselway-a? D acu i yexdem yakan? Aselway-agi amaynut n tmurt n Fransa, yebda amecwar-is d amaras (diplomé) seg uɣerbaz aɣelnaw n tebdelt, syin yuɣal d amaswaḍ n usiẓṛef, mbaɛd yexdem di lbanka n’Rothschild , deg useggas n 2012, yuɣal d amɛiwen n umaray amatu di Elysée, syin yuɣal d aneɣlaf n tdamsa. Deg 16-12-2016, iberreḥ-d s wudem unṣib s utekki-is deg tefranin n tmurt n Fransa. Ass n 07-05-2017 yewweḍ ɣer ukersi n udabu.
S. Yamani