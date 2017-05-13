Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 78 lecture(s)
Aɣerbaz 1u n Tahanouts
asmekti n tmettant n uselmad Aissaoui
Ass-nni n lǧemɛa tasebḥit n wass, tuɣal-as yiwet n tejmilt s wazal-is i yiwen uselmad aqbur yewwḍen leɛfu Rebbi deg useggas iɛeddan,wagi d Mass Aissaoui Belaid yettwassnen s yisem n Djamel. D kra n yiselmaden n uɣerbaz amenzu n taddart-agi n Tahanouts d kra-nniḍen d imeddukkal-is deg uselmed, s tallelt n waggur azewwaɣ azzayri n n tɣiwant n Ait Aissa Mimoun, i d-issuddsen leqdic-agi i d- yellan ass-nni n sem 06 seg maggu 2017, deg uɣerbaz amenzu “Hacmi d warraw-is” n taddart n Thanouts, ideg yexdem akk amecwar-is n uselmed. Ma d ayen i d-yufraren deg wahil yettwaxdamen, yella-d akka; ɣef 8h n ssbaḥ yella-d usersi n tmeqqunt n yijeǧǧigen ɣef uẓekka-s yellan deg taddart-is tanaslit deg Igounene Amoure. Syin ɣef 10h00 i bdan yirmad n tejmilt-agi, sɣur unemhal n uɣerbaz-agi Mass Boundaoui Omar. Ma ɣef 10h20 tella-d yiwet n terbaɛt n yinelmaden d tnelmadin yeqqaren deg uɣerbaz-agi, wwin-d yiwet ccna iwumi sseman “Tanemmirt-ik aṭas ay aselmad-iw” neɣ “Choukrane wa alf choukr ya oustadi” s tutlayt n taɛrabt. Syin akkin ɣef 10h30, umeslay d tnagiyin sɣur aṭas n yimdanen i-yessnen aṭas, gar-asen: amaswaḍ n uɣerbaz-agi, tameṭṭut-is, iselmaden ukkud yesɣar, anemhal aqdim n uɣerbaz-agi, yiwen n uɛeggal deg waggur azewwaɣ azzayri, akked yiwen n umddakkel-is n temẓi d mmi-s n taddart-is, wagi d Guendouz Arezki. Ma ɣef 11h00 d afella, tella-d tukci n yigerdasen n usebɣes i yinelmaden n udawi amezwaru “secouristes” yewwin-is, syin d tukci n teqbucin i trebuyaɛ i d-yufraren deg temlilinyin n waddal, deg ssenf n ddabex uḍar, i d-yellan taggara n ddurt yezrin deg unnar n aɣiwan n Ait Aissa Mimoun yellan deg Tiplakin. Tella-d diɣ tukci n yiwet n cciɛa “médaille” imi itt-yuklal uselmad-agi i d-irebban aṭas n tsutwa.
Adaoun Abdelghani