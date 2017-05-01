Asiher n “Tiririt n terga”

Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 96 lecture(s)

Taddart n At Ouabane d yiwet n taddart i d-yezgan deg tɣiwant n Uqbil tama n AEH. Mazal ṭṭfen ymezdaɣ-is deg wansayen n leqbayel d leɛwayed n lejdud-nsen. Gar wansayen-agi, ihi, ad naf Tiririt n terga. Wagi d yiwet n lɛada ixeddmen seg zzman aqbur, imi taddart-agi tettidiren s yimɣan d yizegza i tezzun, am yifelfel awaban, heblemluk d waṭas-nniden. Dɣa, yal aggurur n maggu, ttarran-d targa iwumi xeddmen tameɣra tameqqrant. Ttasen-d ad hedren seg yal tama n tmurt n Lezzayer. Mi ara d-rren targa i deg-i ttazzalen waman, yal yiwen ad yisew tibhirt-is s nnuba mebla ccwal, s tumert d nnecraha, acku hemmlen ad xedmen tibhirin i d-irennun ccbaha i udrar n Ǧerǧer. Ass n sem 20 deg maggu, rran-d targa s tmeɣra tameqqrant. Ferhen nnecrahen. Usan-d seg yal tama, ad walin ccbaha n ugama n temnaḍt-agi yeččuren d tafulki. Imezdagh n At Waban, $hemmlen idles-nseb, tafellaḥt, xeddmen timsikent n wayen akk i tezzun d tgella i sewwayent teqbayliyin n temnadt i yesɛan 3483 n yimezdagh. Tettwassen s tmecreḍt, diɣ, i ixeddmen yal aseggas. Mebla ma nettu tezdeg n taddart-agi u ddukkle am yiwet n twacult . Mi yewwed yiwen 18 n yiseggasen, ad yekcem gar wid yesseḥbibiren gɣef yidles d leɛwayed i d-ǧǧan lejdud.

Z. B. Y.