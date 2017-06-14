Bu tidet qerriḥen

Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 98 lecture(s)

Ass n 26 seg waggur n Maggu 1993, Tahar Ǧaɛut iṛuḥ d asfel. S snat n terṣasin deg uqerru i t-wwten wid ur nezmir i tissas d tektiwin n uneɣmas n tlelli. Issufeɣ tarwiḥt ass n 2 yunyu 1993 di sbitar n Baïnem. Tahar Ǧaɛut d aneɣmas, d amedyaz, d amyaru. Ilul ass n 11 yennayer 1954 di taddart n Wulxu deg uẓeffun. Xas ittwassen s tidett qerriḥen i d-yettaru deg yiɣmisen, maca aṭas n yidlisen i d-yessufeɣ: tamedyazt am L’Arche à vau-l’eau di 1978, tullisin am Les Rets de l'oiseleur di 1984, ungalen am Les Chercheurs d'os di 1984, timlilit d Dda Lmulud di 1987, atg. Di tudert-is n yal ass, am akken i t-id-teglem yelli-s, yella d argaz lɛali, ur iqebbel ara lbaṭel d miḥyef. Ass-a zrin 24 n yiseggasen segmi i aɣ-yeǧǧa win iḥerzen tabɣest n tɣamsa. D netta i d-yeǧǧan awal belli tasusmi am lmut, win yeddren ur ilaq ara ad issusem sdat lbaṭel yettwali. Ass-a yeqqim deg wul n kra win iffuden tudert n tlelli, tudert n tugdut. Ǧaɛut yuɣal d azamul n wid iteddun ɣer sdat di tmurt n lezzayer. Acku imla abrid i ugdud-is, yeqqim-asen-d di cfawat-nsen am bu tissas-nni n tmacahut, neɣ agellid n umezruy. Sgunfu di talwit ay amussnaw ilelli.

Labraoui Sekkoura