Par DDK | Il ya 55 minutes | 31 lecture(s)
Leɛlam
Yenɣa iman-is yiwen n yilemẓi
Teḍra-d ddurt iɛeddan yiwet n twaɣit tinmettit deg taddart iwmu ssawalen Leɛlam, taɣiwant n Temrijt, i ibeɛden s wazal n 50 n yikilumiṭren ɣef waɣir n Bgayet. D yiwen n yilemẓi bu 26 n yiseggasen, s tmezwura n B. K, i igan talast i tudert-is mi iɛelleq iman-is s temrart. Ɣef wawal n At temnaḍt merra, ur yelli umdan yuɣ-itent deg uqerruy neɣ yettwassen s tigawin tifuḥanin deg zik. D ayen i d-yeslalen ugar n uttḥeyyer d usḥissef deg wulawen n yimezdaɣ n usamar n Bgayet mi slan i yir isalli-a. Imir mi yettwaberreḥ isalli n unɣiman-a, kkren ssrabes n yiǧadarmiyen, wwin amerḥum. Am wakken sqelɛen anadi akken ad d-binent tegnatin tiḥeqqaniyin ideg i d-yella unɣiman-a.
M. K.