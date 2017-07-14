Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 72 lecture(s)
Tamettant n ucennay Azerzur
Xas yeǧǧa-aɣ, yeǧǧa-aɣ-d
Ddurt yezrin i teɣli yiwet gar tgejda n ccna n teqbaylit, wagi d acennay ameqqran Azerzur. Ilul Mouhand Bouzerzour, isem-is aḥeqqani, deg useggas 1945 di Sedduq Ufella tama n Bgayet. Yeǧǧa-d 05 n yiḍebsiyen i yellan d agerruj meqqren deg umezruy n tẓuri n teqbaylit. Aḍebsi amezwaru, yesuffeɣ-it-id deg useggas n 1989, yefka-as azwel “ Tamɛayt i d-yeḥka Baba”, syin “Ddu, Ddu deg useggas1995, “Ziruru netta d yelli-s lwiza, 1999, “Ulac snat, 2008, ma d aneggaru iwumi isemma “Tidet”, yeffeɣ-d 2015. S kra n win i as-yeslan, yewhem u yesteqsay: amek s uẓawan am wa akked d imeslayen am wigi, ur yewwiḍ ara ucennay-a ad yettwassen berra n tmurt-is? Deg tilawt, Aẓerzur yexdem taẓuri i teqbaylit ,mačči i cciɛa d yidrimen yakan. Ad d-nesmekti yella unaẓur d aselmad n tefransist; yettrebbi tisutwin , yettleqqim tamussni , yezzuzen s snitra-s ula d leḥyud n uɣerbaz i deg yesselmad. Ixleq-d tirebuyaɛ n ccna n teqbaylit deg uɣerbaz akked d taddart-is deg lawan-nni n leḥris, asmi akken yegdel wawal n teqbaylit deg uɣerbaz. Mačči yiwen n usentel neɣ sin i ɣef yecna: tilelli , tayri , tamaziɣt, tugdut , tṛad n timunent n Lezzayer…atg. Iimeslayen-is, kkaten ɣer wul.
Tamɛayt i d-yeḥka Baba,
yebda-tt-id s yimeṭṭawen
Tajnant deg yiwet n lɣaba
asmi akken ur tt-yerkiḍ yiwen
Kul rbaḥ deg-s yella,
kul lxir deg-s yella
s kra yellan d ismawen
s kra kra dekren yilsawen…atg
yiwen was, ihub-d usigna
afus yuli d asawen…
di lqaɛa tewwet rriba…
Tamɛayt i d-yḥhka Baba
Tfuk s yimeṭṭawen…
Xas akka yemmut ucennay Mouhand Bouzerzour, maca tamedyazt -is d uẓawan-is, ad yecfu fell-asen umezruy n tmedyazet d ccna n teqbaylit, ad qqimen d aɣbalu i tsutwin n uzekka.
B. Benhamouche