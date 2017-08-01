Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 72 lecture(s)
Ayt Smaɛel
Tettwamgar txerrubt tettnuzu
Mačči aṭas n wakud i yezrin segmi tewwa txerrubt deg ṭṭjur, thegga i tmegra. Am yal tikkelt, imezdaɣ n temnaḍin n Ayt Smaɛel d tid merra i as-d-iqerben ur ɣefflen deg tegnatin-a. Ladɣa imi ccɣel yerza ayen yeqqnen i tjaddit d teɛwaydit. Ihi ur zmiren ad t-ǧǧen. Llant twaculin i yelhan d umgar n txerrubt, kksen deg yiwen n wass kan, llant tid i yettuḥettmen ad sebrent kra n wussan akken frant aqeddic. Aya ɣef tmentilt n lecɣal-nniḍen i d-yemmenden imdanen, ternuḍ-as tarawt n waṭas i d-ibanen aseggas-a deg uxerrub. Yuɣ lḥal, tickarin i d-yeččarayen d taxerrubt, llan wid i ixeznen kra seg-sent alamma d ccetwa i wakken ad tt-ččen ma cedhan-tt. Maca amur ameqqran, ttarra-tt yimezdaɣ i usenzi. Ladɣa arrac imecṭaḥ i mazal ar ass-a ttḥucen deg tferkiwin ayen ara senzen akken ad d-gren amesruf-nsen. Skud mačči d yiwen neɣ d sin i tt-yettaɣen, ama deg taddart, ama deg yidigan-nniḍen, snuzun s teshel ayen i asen-yehwan. Ma d ayen yeɛnan ssuma n txerrubt-nni, tettili seg 15 alamma d 25 n yidinaren i ukilu, ma d tin n lɛali. Ma d tin i ur nelhi, iwumi qqaren aɛejjuḍ, tettenqas dima ssuma-s. Ɣas ma ssuma n txerrubt temgarad ɣur yimsaɣen, wa yessaɣli-tt, wayeḍ yesserxes-itt, lameɛna ulac win ara tafeḍ iferren amsaɣ d ssuma yelhan. Anagar imeqqranen i yettnadin ɣef wazal n lɛali i wakken ur xessren, ur semmḥen deg leɛtab-nsen. Daymi ad tafeḍ kra seg-sen ugin ad tt-senzen tura, imi fernen ad rǧun ugar n wakud alamma terna ssuma-s ɣef wamek tella tura.
Kaisa Khalifi