Par DDK | Il ya 31 minutes | 11 lecture(s)
Abrid γer Lakul
I uγerbaz aγerman amerkid
Tezzi-d tura ddurt neγ ahat yiwen n yimalas segmi uγalen yinelmaden γer uγerbaz. Wiyaḍ i tikkelt tamezwarut ara yawḍen γer twacult-nsen tis snat.Ɣer leḥsab n yigemmaḍ i d-tefka teγlift n usegmi, ad naf d akken 4 373 222 n yinelmaden deg uγerbaz amenzu, 2 820 172 deg uswir alemmas, 1 222 687 deg tesnawit. Seg twilayt n Ouargla i d-tefka Massa Benghabrit licara n unekcum s wudem unṣib s aγerbaz anda i teḥder i temsirt tamenzut yerzan ttrebegga d uḥareb γef twennaḍt. Tamsirt-a d tin i d-yettunefken ass amenzu deg merra n yiγerbazen n tmurt, imi d tallit iwulmen i wakken ad tennerni deg yiman n unelmad leḥmala n twennaḍt, tezdeg d useḥbiber γef ugama. D tagnit daγ i tneγlaft n usegmi i wakken ad d-tbeggen abrid i d-tenjer d wayen yetturajun ad yaweḍ γur-s uγerbaz azzayri. Aḥric agejdan d win yerzan aswir ilaqen n yinelmaden, win ara d-yasen s lxedma d ubeggen n lebγi. Ɣer tama n waya, Massa Benghabrit, tressa tikli n useggas-a aγurbiz γef « Aγerbaz aγerman amerkid » win ara yefken tagnit i yizzayriyen i merra ad γren deg uγerbaz anda ara d-awin tamussni d tussna. I useggas-a, am wakken i yetturaju, deg uγerbaz amenzu, ad d-yili umaynut deg wahil yerzan aswir wis kraḍ d wis ukkuz, imi tullsa n tira n wahilen tella-d yakan s teγzi n useggas yezrin. D ayen ara yeğğen imaswaḍen ad ilin deg lmendad i yiselmaden ara yeṭṭfen iswiren-a i wakken ad ssifsen fell-asen taɛkemt. D acu kan, ayen ttaggaden yimawlan d lixsas n yiselmaden i tarwa-nsen. Ɣef leḥsab n wayen i aγ-d-yewḍen d isallen, deg waṭas n temnaḍin, iγerbazen ur ten-tḥuz ara taluft-a, maca yella wanda i d-yella lixsas, labeɛda deg tudrin ibeɛden. Ulamma tella-d akka temsizzelt deg waggur n γuct yezrin, mazal kra n yimukan ur ttwaṭṭfen ara. Aya, d ayen ara d-yilin s uɛeggen-nsen seg lejrida n leɛdil. Ma d ayen yerzan adlisfus, am yal aseggas, mazal akka ddeqs n yiγerbazen i yettrajun ad t-n-yawed, ahat d yiwen n uɛewwiq i d-yettuγalen yal tikkelt.
M. Smail