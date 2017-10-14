Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 77 lecture(s)
Udem gar udmawen
Tajmilt i Lewnis Ayt Mengellat
Ass-nni n larebɛa yezrin 27 deg waggur n cutember 2017, lewhi n 15h00 n tmeddit n wass i tebda s wudem unṣib tezrigt tis tẓa (09) n tfaska n uẓawan d ccna n teqbaylit i d-yettilin yal aseggas deg Uxxam n yidles n lwilaya n Bgayet. Yella-d deg wahil n wass-nni amezwaru n tfasaka-agi, yiwet n temsikent n umecwar n tezlit taqbaylit, tella-d deg umḍiq n temzikniyin n Uxxam n yidles Toas Amrouche. Syin akkin d yiwen n usiher (spectacle) i d-yewwin awal ɣef usnerni n tezlit taqbaylit seg tsuta taqdimt ar tsuta n wass-a. Ma seg 20h00 n yiḍ alamma d 23h00, tella-d yiwet n tmeɣra n ccna meqqren, sɣur ddeqs n yicennayen n lwilaya n Bgayet, gar-asen: Aomar Baïche, Aouhid Yousef, Djamel Chir, akked Hamel Saïd,...atg. Ma deg wass wis sin i d-yellan ass-nni n lexmis 28/09/2017, dɣa ɣef 09h00 n ssbaḥ tella-d temsizzelt n tfaska-agi. Ma ɣef 14h30 alamma d 15h00 d asarag ameẓyan deg ṭṭabla n umeslay s ṣṣenf n (Table ronde) ɣef umecwar n unaẓur-agi Lewnis Ayt Mengellat. Syin akin seg 15h30 alamma d 17h00 tella-d temlilit d umeslay d ucennay-agi n 50 n yiseggasen n ccna. Sakin seg 20h00 alamma 23h00, tella-d yiwet n tmeɣra n ccna sɣur 6 n yicennayen deg Uxxam n yidles Taous Amrouche, tayeḍ deg Uqbu seg 22h00 alamma d 23h00 sɣur 6 n yicennayen-nniḍen. Ma d ass-nni n lǧemɛa, i d-yellan d ass wis tlata n tfaska-agi, tella-d deg ɣef 09h00 alamma d 10h00 temssizelt n ccna deg uḥric-is wis sin. Ma ɣef 11h00 d asawen? yella-d usenɛet n yiwen n usaru i d-ixedmen agzul i tudert d yimuhal n ufennan-agi, i texdem tiddukkla tadelsant “War tillas” n Tuodja. Syin akkin lewhi n 14h00 d afella d asarag ameẓyan deg ṭṭabla n umeslay s ṣṣenf n (Table ronde) ɣef tezrawin yettwaxdamen ɣef unaẓur-agi Lewnis Ayt Mengellat. Ma seg 20h00 alamma 23h00, llant-d snat n tmeɣriwin n ccna, yiwet deg Uxxam n yidles n Bgayet, tayeḍ deg Amizour, sɣur 5 n yicennayen. Sendiḍelli n ssebt, 30 deg waggur n cutember 2017, yella-d d ass aneggaru n tfaska-agi. Deg tṣebḥit n wass, xedmen asmekti n yicennayen-agi Kheloui Lounès, Mohamed Azarzour, Kerbach Moussa, yella-d wannect-a seg 10h00 alamma d 10h30, sin ɣer-s ɣef 14h00, yella-d usarag d uskasi sɣur uselmad d umnadi Allaoua Rabhi. Ma seg 20h00 alamma d 23h00 n yiḍ, tella-d tukci n warrazen i wid i d-yufraren deg temsizzelt-a n ccna, syin ɣer taggara tella-d tmeɣra n ccna meqqren sɣur Amar Sersour, Ghilas Terki, Rahim Khelfaoui, Wissam, Salah Mebarki, akked wurrar n lxalat sɣur tarbaɛt Lehna.
Ghani Amazigh