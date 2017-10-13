Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 76 lecture(s)
Taddart n Tzaɣart
Gar yiḍelli d wass-a
Tazaɣart d yiwet n taddart gar tudrin n Yilulen n usammer iteddun ɣer tɣiwant n Yiɣram tama n Uqbu. S ufella n tiɣilt i d-tezga am tuget n tudrin n leqbayel, ur tesbur ara i yicuḍaḍ-is ur tferdaɛ ara.
Di tama n usammer ugafa n tɣiwant i d-tezga, zzint-as-id tlata tudrin: At Amar Uzeggan ɣer ugafa , Tiɣilt n Mexluf deg umalu, di tama n wadda d taddart n Teslent. Semman-as Tazaɣart acku amkan ideg tezga yeḥma , rnu ur yessawen ara mliḥ. Zik imezdaɣ n taddart-agi, llan deg udrar ‘’Tinqict Aḥiǧa’’ syin akin di tallit-nni n Ahmed Ulqaḍi udren-d ɣer At Amar Uzeggan , uɣalen qarben-d ɣer wanda llan tura. Imi zik amkan-agi anda akka tella taddart tura, d lemluk kan d iḥerqan ɣer dinna i tt-ɛazziben di lawan n tegrest.
Tajmaɛt n taddart
Tajmaɛt n taddart n Tzaɣart, mazal-itt ar tura am tjemmuya-nni n zik n tudrin. Tbedd ɣef leqwanen n teqbaylit; yella ubarreḥ, ttilin-d inejmuɛen. Yal 15 n wussan, ttemlilin-d Wat taddart ɣer tejmaɛt i wakken ad sqerdcen timsal. Yettili leɛdad, yella lḥeqq: win ifɣen i lqanun, ad isellek tabzert. Ttgen,daɣen, yimezdaɣ lufaq: xeddmen tacemlit i usizdeg n yiberdan d wadeg n tejmaɛt , ttreqqiɛen iqudas n tliwa d lebni n wayen ixussen. Amedya lebni n ubduz d useggem n uxxam n tejmaɛt. Ma d amahil yettili-d d igrawen , Ferqen d igrawen n 10 medden , yal ddurt anwa agraw ara d-tsaḥ nnuba-s n tcemlit.
Tagrawla n 54-62
Ma nuɣal ɣer umezruy n taddart-agi, ad naf xas akken d taddart tamecṭuḥt , maca ccan-is meqqar , teqdec ayen iwumi tezmer di lawan n tegrawla; 88 n yimeɣrasen i yeɣlin deg unnar n lḥerma. At taddart merra xedmen ayen iwumi zemren. Terra Fransa ttar deg-sen, tesserɣ-asen ixxamen-nsen. Ɛran, lluẓen , ggujlen warrac, ǧǧlent tulawin , ma d wid i d-yeggran ttwanfan ɣer temdinin.
Taḥanut n uḥeddad
Si zik ar ass-a, ad teqqim Tzaɣart d yiwet taddart i deg mazal llan yiḥeddaden n wuzzal deg udewwar n Yiɣram akked d lɛerc n Yilulen n usammer . Zik-nni, d nutni irezzun ɣer tudrin i wakken ad leqmen duzan n tfellaḥt n i yifellaḥen n tudrin n Yilulen n usammer. Ass-a xas udren ɣer temdint n Uqbu, maca mazal ṭṭfen di lḥirfa-agi; ar ass-a n wussan, qesden-ten medden i wakken ad asen-xedmen ayen ḥwaǧen: d leqma n tgersiwin, neɣ n tgelzyam d iqubac.
Tiwizi
At Tzaɣart mazal ṭṭfen di tjadit , ar ass-a n wussan mazal lemɛana gar madden. Di lawan n uzemmur, tilawin neɣ tiwaculin ur nesɛi ara win ad asent-id ijemɛen azemmur, teddukul taddart ɣef yiwen n ufus, ttruḥun d tirebuyaɛ , irgazen tulawin, ttɛanen win ur nesɛi nnayeb deg uxxam “ Anect-a izeṭṭ tagmat, itekkes lwaḥc ɣef yimezdaɣ n taddart yenḥwaǧen afus n lemɛawna’’ i d-yenna Hakim At tsellamt s yisem d aɛeggal n tidukla .
Timecreḍt n yennayer
Yal mi ara qrib ad d-yawweḍ yixef n useggas n yimaziɣen i d-yettasen deg umenzu n yennayer, yettili-d usfugel-is di taddart n Tzaɣart. Tetthegi-t-id tesqamutt n taddart s lemɛawna n tidukla Amaynut, amek id-tettili? Yettili ubarreḥ , tettnejmaɛ-d taddart jemɛen-d idrimen ɣer yimezdaɣ , tettili daɣen ssadaqa , sadaqat-nni s yes-sent i tettqabal taddart tixxamin n uksum i yettruḥun ɣrr yimeɣban n taddart. Ass n tmecṛedt di taddart n Tzaɣart d ass n tumert , ttasen-d medden sya u sya, tettmlil tasa d way turew. Uqbel faruq n texxamin n uksum, yettili yiwen n wahil s wazal-is, tilawin, teffɣent-d s leksiwat n teqbayliyin , yettili ucali di tzenqatin n taddart, xeddment urar , yettili ucewwiq d usbuɣer, iḍebbalen s ṭṭbel d lɣida ttgerrizen tagnit. Ma d irgazen, kkaten lbarud. D ayen i as-d-irennun di ccbaḥa i tmecreḍt. Am wakken daɣen i d-yettili usarag ttawin-d awal ɣef leɛwayed d wass n yennayer d wazal-nsen ɣer yimaziɣen. ”Iswi-nneɣ d asemlil n yimezdaɣ , d usenɛet n leɛwayed i tsuta n wass-a i wakken ad tent-issinen , wa ad kemmlen deg ubrid nejren lejdud-nsen’’, i d-yenna Mass Fenniche Belkacem d aselway n tiddukkla Amaynut.
Lbaraka n si Lḥaǧ Lḥusin
Ccix lḥaǧ Lhusin n tecfurt akken i as-ssawalen Wat taddart, d yiwen n umɣar n Lbaraka, 97 n yiseggasen di tudert-is, d ameqqran n taddart, d aḥeddad n wawal , yeɣra awal n Rebbi. Uqbel ad teǧǧ tezmert, icax deg taddart n tzaɣart , yella d ccix lǧameɛ , ar ass-a, tettcawar-it taddart deg waṭas n tlufa : iferru timsal gar yimdanen , yettelḥaq ddaɛwa lxir, di yal tagnit.Ula deg tudrin-nniḍen, ssawalen-as-d imi iferru tila ,d bab n sswab, yettleqqim taqbaylit, yettlawi lxir gar tudrin d yimdanen .
Aseḥbiber ɣef twennaḍt
Imezdaɣ n taddart n Tzaɣart, fkan azal meqqren i ugama. Lemluk d yiḥerqan, zgan d izedganen. Imḍebbren, xedmen axxam i ugudu berra n taddart, ɣer dinna yakk i ttruḥun yiḍuman. Yettas-d ukamyun n tɣiwant tikelt di ddurt, yettawi-ten ɣer ugudu aɣiwan. Ulac tizuliɣin deg yiberdan, yekfa uḍeggar n lewsax deg uzrib, tezdeg tuɣal d aɣbel n medden akk: yal axxam yesizdig sdat n tewwurt-is. Tajmilt ad tuɣal i tlawin n taddart imi d nutenti i d-yelhan s waṭas s tezdeg n tzenqatin.
Tamkerdit n taddart
D yiwen n usenfar i iceɣben s waṭas iɛeggalen n tidukla tadelsant “Amaynut” i wakken ad sbedden axxam icuban wagi, lecɣalat qrib ad kfun deg-s: Ad tili tzeqqa n tɣuri, aḥric-nniḍen ad ttrusun deg-s lesnaf n yidlisen yemxalafen : ‘’ Imi taɣuri n yidlisen d tafat , azal-is meqqer di ttrebga d usaki n tsutwin, tamkerdit n taddart d iswi n yal amezdaɣ, nessaram ad nessiweḍ ɣur-s s lɛejlan’’, i d -yenna Mass Brahim ifis d amedyaz n taddart. Ad teqqim taddart n Tzaɣart d amedya i tudrin n leqbayel di tama n Yilulen n usammer di temnadt n Bgayet ama deg useḥbiber ɣef twennaḍt d yidles neɣ di tuṭṭfa n leɛwayed yellan d lsas n tɣerma. Nessaram tudrin-nniḍen, ad ɛandent ɣur-s, ad nekfu tirza-nneɣ s wawal i d-yenna yiwen gar lɛaqal n Tzaɣart Azeddine At tsellamt deg awal-is : ‘’Ma yenger laṣel ula ayɣer nedder ‘’.
Brahim Benhamouche