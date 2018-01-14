Par DDK | Il ya 6 heures 31 minutes | 251 lecture(s)
Biljik
Yeffeɣ-d wuṭṭun wis 90 n tesɣunt Tiziri
Ɣas ma tewɛer tudert n yiɣriben deg tmura tiberraniyin, maca llan wid yesseɣlaben ɣef yiɛewwiqen akken ad d-sbeggnen imanen-nsen d lasel ladɣa. D ameslay ɣef Tdukkla Tadelsant n Yimaziɣen n Biljik i d-ilulen deg useggas n 1990, i d-yekkren i leqdic ɣef wayen yeɛnan idles aqbayli, neɣ amaziɣ s umata. Tidukkla-a, ulamma lawan-nni xussen maḍi ttawilat, tella tuggdi, ulac laman, wannag iɛeggalen-is Izwawen, ddmen acqirrew berra n wakal-nsen, armi ssawḍen snulfan-tt-id s lebɣi ameqqran d tayri tazedgant i ttawin i yidim d tmagit. Amecwar n wugar n 27 n yiseggasen i d-telḥa tdukkla tadelsant n Yimaziɣen n Biljik, yeččur d leqdicat iwennɛen, d tijmilin i d-yesmektayen, akked usnulfu yettqenniɛen. Aya, dɣa, yeǧǧa isem-is ad yettwassen, ad yessisen idles aqbayli d unsay-is i Yibiljikiyen. D ayen i tt-yeǧǧan daɣen, ar ass-a, tettkemmil tikli-s deg tmurt-nni n Biljik, anda ttidiren waṭas n Yimaziɣen. Ma nuɣal-d ɣer leqdicat n tdukkla-a, ad d-nebder ttiɛadat i tesfuggul, am umenzu n yennayer d usmekti n tefsut n yimaziɣen i d-yettilin yal 20 deg yebrir. Nnig yiqeddicen-a d wiyaḍ, Tidukkla Tadelsant n Yimaziɣen n Biljik, tger deg usnerni n umaynut i yellan d asufeɣ n tesɣunt n yiḍrisen s teqbaylit d tefransist, iwumi fkan azwel "Tiziri". S tikkin n wid iḥemmlen ad ddmen imru deg uceyyeɛ n yiḍrisen-nsen ɣer tansa n tdukkla, tebda tneggarut-a, deg useggas n 1995, tessufuɣ-d yal akaraḍyur tasɣunt-a mm 56 n yisebtar, ideg llan qeddac n yisenfan d yisental n yiḍrisen, am tmucuha, isefra, iḥricen seg wungalen, amezruy, tasnilest, tasertit, atg. War ma nettu tallelt n tedrimt i tufa daɣen ɣur yimekkiyen d Yimaziɣen i yettidiren di Biljik, i iɛerḍen ad fken afus n temɛawna s wayen iwumu zemren. Dɣa, ussan-a iɛeddan kan, yeffeɣ-d wuṭṭun wis 90, amezwaru deg useggas-a amaynut, n tesɣunt-nni i yettnuzun kan deg Biljik. Ma ɣef wid i tt-yebɣan deg tmurt n Yiqbayliyen, neɣ anda-nniḍen, yenna-d Mass Crif Ḥamdis, aselway n tdukkla tadelsant n Yimaziɣen n Biljik: « win yebɣan “Tiziri” yezmer ad d-yekcem ɣer ɣur-neɣ. Ma d wid ur nebɣi ara tiddukla-nneɣ, ilaq fell-as ad ixelles yiwen n unnezdi (abonnement) deg useggas akken ad tt-yekseb». Wid iran ad yekki s yiḍrisen-is deg tesɣunt i d-iteddun, neɣ ad d-yawi ugar n yisallen fell-as ɣef tdukkkla tadelsant n Yimaziɣen n Biljik, yezmer ad yazen ɣer tansa-a: “cherif.hamdis@skynet.be”. Nessaram teɣzi n tudert i tdukkla tadelsant n Yimaziɣen n Biljik. Seg zik win iḥemmlen lasel d awezɣi s wayeḍ ad t-ibeddel, anda yedda, ad yettwaɛqel.
Kaissa Khalifi