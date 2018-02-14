Par DDK | Il ya 5 heures 8 minutes | 154 lecture(s)
TIZI UZZU - Inuzal n udellel yemxalafen
Cemten udem n temdinin
Yiwen n uɣbel i d-yettuɣealen yal tikkelt deg temdinin n tmurt n Lezzayer s umata, d temdinin n Tizi-Uzzu, dayen i icudden ɣer inuzal n udellel s twarnat, izelgen udem n temdinin n ugerzu.
Tikkebaniyin n yisufar yemgaraden, tiddukliwin yemxalafen, ikubar n tsertit d yinazuren snazzalen inuzal-nsen (affiches) n udellel deg yimeḍqan n temdinin s twarnat. Yuɣal wudem n teɣremt tamirant tatrart, yesexlaɛ nezzah s sseba n yinuzal yemgaraden, yettwanezzlen ɣef yiɣerban n srabes n uwanek, ɣef yiɣerban n yixxamen d yiɣerbazen, deg yimeḍqan n uneḥbus n ttawilat n usiweḍ. Ula ɣef tgejda n trisiti, llan yinuzal deg yal tiɣmart n temdit anda ṭṭuqten yimsebriden. Ɣas ma ɛedden ugar n 5 n wagguren ɣef tefranin n yisquma iɣerfanen n tɣiwanin d ugerzu, mazal inuzal n udellel n yikabaren n tsertit yemgaraden, ttwanazzlen s twarnat deg yal amḍiq. Aya, dayen icemten udem n yizenqan n temdint, ladɣa dayen ad ibeggnen lejhel n yimdanen yesnazzalen inuzal. Ula d imḍebbren n temdinin, stehzan aṭas deg tukksa n yinuzal seg yiɣerban n temdinin n Tizi-Uzzu. Sdat n lexṣas n yimeḍqan i icudden ɣer tnezliwin n udellel, d ugdal n lebnan yesselḥuyen aḥric n udellel deg tmurt, mazal aɣbel n yinuzal, ad iḍul ccɣel-is.
Ali Zalouk