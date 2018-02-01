Par DDK | Il ya 5 heures 8 minutes | 127 lecture(s)
Awqas
Timlilit tadelsant i twacult tameskart Reḥmani
Azday adelsan n Uwqas, yesuddes-d timlilit tadelsant ɣef teɣzi n ddurt-agi ideg nella, imi tebda sendiḍelli n ssebt 10 di furar, ad tekfu ass n ssebt 17 furar 2018. Leqdic-agi adelsan anesbaɣur, ad yili d tajmilt i tlata n yiwudam n yidles d tmussni i d-tefka twacult n Reḥmani n tama n Uwqas, wigi d Sliman, Ɛebdelqader akked Lwiza. Timlilit-agi meqqren, ad tili deg wammas adelsan yewwin isem n yiwen gar yiwudam-agi, wagi d Sliman Reḥmani. Ma d ahil n leqdic-agi, ad yili akka: Ɣef teɣzi n ddurt, ad tili temsikent n tfelwin n teklut akked temsikent s usenzi n yidlisen n yidles amaziɣ. Sendiḍelli n ssebt 10 furar 2018, ɣef 13h00 n uzal, yella-d usarag ɣef tudert d yimuhal n Mass Sliman Reḥmani, sɣur Mass Amara Ɛebderraḥman akked Mass Meǧdub. Ma ɣef 14h00 n tmeddit, tella-d teswiɛt n ccna n kra n tezlatin n Sliman Ɛazem, syin ɣer-s, d timenna n tmedyazt sɣur yimedyazen-agi: Farid Ṭayri, Caɛban Muḥamed, Dwadi Akli, Ḥassan Muḥamed...atg. Ma d azekka n ttlata 13 deg furar 2018, ɣef 13h00 n uzal, d talilt (chorale) n terbeɛt “Imma Tadrart” ara d-yewwin kra n tezlatin tiqbayliyin i ifazzen ayen din. Tin ɣur-s, d tamezgunt s ṣṣenf n umunlug, ara d-yilin sɣur Nadir Miluli yettwassnen s yisem n Jusra. Ma i wass n leǧemɛa-agi sdat-nneɣ, yetturaǧu ad yili ɣef 13h00 n uzal usenɛet n yiwen n usaru meẓiyen ɣef tudert d yimuhal n Mass Ɛebdelqader, syin ɣur-s d asarag s ṣṣenf n “table ronde” ddima ɣef umecwar-is. Am wakken yetturaǧu ad d-yili usarag s uskasi d usenzi s ubuddu n yidlisen n tmarut Taseɛdit Yasin ɣef wammud-is n tmucuha n tayri n tmurt n Leqbayel iwumi tga azwel-agi: “Souviens-toi ramier”.
Ghani Amazigh