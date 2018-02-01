Par DDK | Il ya 5 heures 7 minutes | 146 lecture(s)
Cwiṭ seg tmucuha n zik
Tamacahut n Geṭṭuc
Aḥric 2
Ihi truḥ tteryel γer tala ad tagem. Geṭṭuc, yeǧǧa-tt tedda kra kan, dγa yuzzel, yeṭṭef abrid-nniḍen yezwar-itt. Mi yewweḍ γer tala, dγa yugem-d, yesluγ aman-is, yuzzel yuγal γer texxamt-ines. Ihi, tugem-d tteryel aman iluγanen. Tewwi-ten s axxam-is, syin akkin, tuγal γer Geṭṭuc. Tessawel tteryel i Geṭṭuc, tenna-as:"Geṭṭuc, a-t-an ugmeγ-d tura, ruḥ ad tagmeḍ iman-ik keččini". Yerra-as Geṭṭuc: "Amek? Nekkini zwareγ-kem, ugmeγ-d aman d izeddganen, ğğiγ-am wid iluɣen. Ihi kemmini tugemḍ-d aman iluγanen a taεeggunt". Yeḍsa fell-as Geṭṭuc. Tkerrec tteryel iḍuḍan-is deg lγuc. yesenser iman-is. Azekka-nni, tuγal γer Geṭṭuc, tenna-as: "Geṭṭuc, yya-d ad tedduḍ yid-i ad d-nawi ttmer. A-tt-an yiwet n tzant teččur". Yerra-as Geṭṭuc: "Ala, nekkini ur tetteγ ara ttmer. Ečč kan iman-im". Teṭṭef tteryel abrid-is γer tzant-nni. Yeğğa-tt Geṭṭuc tedda kan kra, dγa yeddem taculliḍt, yuzzel, yezwar-itt. Yuli γef tzant-nni, itekkes ttmer, yesseγlay ibεayen neγ iγsan γer lqaεa. Drus kan a-tt-a, tejba-d tteryel. Ma d Geṭṭuc, netta yeffer s ufella n tzadayt. Tleqqeḍ tteryel ibεyan i as-d-yesseγli Geṭṭuc, teččur iciwi-is, Geṭṭuc, yettwali degs. Teṭṭef tteryel abrid-is γer uxxam. Drus kan, Geṭṭuc yuzzel, yeṭṭef abrid-nniḍen, yezwar-itt. Tewweḍ tteryel γer tewwurt n texxamt n Geṭṭuc, tessawel-as: "Geṭṭuc, a-t-an wwiγ-d ttmer, ldi tawwurt, ad ak-in-fkeγ kra". Yeḍsa Geṭṭuc, yenna-as: " Ha..ha, amek d kemmini ara yi-d-yefken ttmer? Nekkini zwareγ-kem. D nekk i am-d-yesseγlin ibεayen n ttmer; nekkini lliγ s ufella n tezdayt, kkseγ-d kra yellan d aεeqqa yelhan, ččureγ-d taculliḍt, a taεeggunt". Tkerrec tteryel ifassen-is deg lγuc, tuzzel s axxam-is. Ma Geṭṭuc, netta yeṭertḍeq seg teḍsa. Azekka-nni, tuγal tteryel γer Geṭṭuc, tessawel-as: "Geṭṭuc, ffeγ-d ad nruḥ ad d-nawi lxuḍra seg tebḥirt". Yerra-as Geṭṭuc: "Awah, nekkini ur tedduγ ara, sεiγ kra yellan. Ruḥ kan iman-im". Ihi, teṭṭef tteryel abrid-is γer tebḥirt. Drus kan yuzzel Geṭṭuc, yezwar-itt.(...)Tettkemmil
Akli Azwaw