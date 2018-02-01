Asmekti wis 58 n tmettant n Imache Amar

Par DDK | Il ya 6 heures 8 minutes | 161 lecture(s)

Ass-nni n lexmis akked wass-nni n lǧemɛa 8/9 deg furar 2018, yella-d usmekti n tmettant tis 58 n umussnaw ameqqran deg Umussu aɣelnaw “Amar Imache”. Yebda leqdic-agi, ass-nni amhad 8 deg waggur-agi n furar ideg nella, ɣef 08h00 n ṣṣbeḥ deg tzeqqa n temsikniyin « Zmirli » n Uxxam n yidles Lmulud At Mεemmer n temdint n Tizi Uzzu, s snat n temsikniyin, yiwet n tudert d umecwar-is deg Umussu aɣelnaw d tegrawla tazzayrit, ma tayeḍ n tugniwin-is. Am wakken daɣen i d-yella usenzi n yidlisen sɣur tizrigin « Koukou », yella-d diɣ usenzi s ubuddu n yidlisen n mmi-is Imache Chabane. Ma ɣef 10h00 n ṣṣbeḥ, deg uɣerbaz alemmas Mulud Ferɛun n temdint n Tizi Uzzu, tella-d temlilit n Mass Imache Mohamed (mmi-s n Imache Amar) akked yinelmaden n uɣerbaz-agi, yewwi-d awal s telqayt ɣef tudert d umecwar n baba-s. Ikemmel wahil deg tmeddit n wass, dɣa ɣef 14h00, yella-d usarag n Mass Salhi Karim yellan d aselmad n umezruy deg Ugezdu n tutlayt d yidles n tmaziɣt n tesdawit n Mulud Mɛemmri. Yezzi wawal deg usrag-agi s umata ɣef usentel-agi : « Imache Amar : tuɣalin s abrid n umeɣnas n umussu aɣelnaw ». Deffir-s kan, yella-d usarag n Mass Imache Mohamed, yellan ula d netta d aselmad n umezruy deg tesdawit n Mulud Mɛemmri n Tizi Uzzu. Netta yewwi-d awal ɣef tmeddurt d wazal n Imache Amar deg Umussu aɣelnaw azzayri. Ass-nni n sem yezrin, ruḥen akk medden ɣer taddart-is tanaṣlit Ait Mesbah deg ladayra n Ath Douala, dɣa ɣef 09h30 n ssbeḥ, sersen tameqqunt n yijeğğigen ɣef usebdad n taddart n Ait Mesbah, syin sersen tayeḍ ɣef uẓekka n Imache, yellan deg taddart-is ɣef 10h30, sakin yella-d diɣen umeslay sɣur waṭas n yiwudam d yimdanen, gar-asen : Nabila Goumeziane, aɣella n ladayra n Ath Douala, aselway n tɣiwant n Ath Doula, atmaten d warraw n Dda Amar. Ad d-nesmekti belli, aṭas n yidisan d tamiwin i yettekkin deg useddes d uheggi n leqdic-agi adelsan, ad d-nebder deg-sen: Tanmehla n yidles, Axxam n yidles Lmulud At Mεemmer, ladayra d tɣiwant n Ath Douala, s tallelt tiddukkla tadelsant n Amar Imache akked Tesqamut n taddart-agi-ines(…)atg.

A. A.