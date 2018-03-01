Par DDK | Il ya 10 heures 28 minutes | 333 lecture(s)

Asmi tuḍen Mm yiγiγden, Massa Ufella, tameṭṭut umeṛkanti ameqqran n lεeṛc Awaquṛ, akken kan twala iman-is tenter, tettawam-itt-id tmettant, tessawel i yiwet n yelli-s tesεa, tesγam-itt-id γur-s γef yiri n wusu i deg tella teẓẓel, tenna-as: ‘’A yelli n tasa, ili-kem d taqcict yesεan anamek, ayen n dir akk xḍuy-as! Yakuc ad yili yid-m yal ass, ma d nekk ad kem-id-ttwaliγ seg yigenni, ad ttεassaγ fell-am’’. Akken tessuli ameslay, bernent wallen-is, teẓẓel-as i tmettant deg yirebbi-s, taγawsa tewweḍ bab-is. Taqcict, tessefqad aẓekka n yemma-s yal ass, tettru fell-as war cceḥḥa, teqqim daγen d tuḥdiqt tuγ-as awal. Mi d-tewweḍ tegrest, yessa udfel am tmeḥremt tacebḥant γef uẓekka n yemma-s, akken d-tezzi tefsut, iḍall-d kan yiṭij akka acemma γef tmurt, iderrez-as baba-s tameγra n rcil, yewwi-d tameṭṭut, terna tegla-as-d s snat terbibin. Tullas-nni i d-tewwi yid-s, cebḥen wudmawen-nsent mačči d kra, maca ulawen-nsent, berrikit am tuggi taqburrt yuli wabbu si ddγel d wayen icemten. Ngum akk d-rrsen iḍarren-nsent deg axxam, rrzan-d yir ussan imcumen γef teqcict i d-teğğa yemma-s d tagujilt. Tenna yiwet deg-sent i tayeḍ tullas-nni sdat-s: ‘’I uqeṛṛu-agi n teγyult, yid-neγ ara tedder?’’. Tennay-as i nettat s udem-is: “ Win yebγan ciccu yezlu beεεu, win yebγan lesfenğ yefk nanna-s, daγ kemm a tuḥṛict ma yella-am pappa “ aγrum” deg ul, yessefk aa t-id-ssisnent tfettusin-im, ihi γas kker γef yiman-iw, cemmeṛ i iγallen-im’’. Zeḍment fell-as di snat yid-sent, kksent-as s wesxenzeq akk icettiḍen imelḥanen d tarkasin tatrarin telsa, ḍeggṛent-as deg umḍiq n lqecc-nni tacekkaṛt i uglim d icifaḍ i idaṛṛen-is. Nnant-as: ‘’Wali, wali ay agejdur akka tettṛeqqṛiq sdat-neγ s warrquqen ahin ad tt-yeččen, treffed aεenqiq-is deg yigenni am yelli-s n ugellid s uburrez d nnefxa! Aha rfed tiqesrrit-im tura, zwir akka sdat-nneγ γer texxamt n usewwi’’. Ttadṣant fell-as, ssenεatent-as anida d wacu yessefk ad tettḍummu yal ass… Tettkemmil

Yerra-tt-id seg talmanit Essaid Ait Maamar