Asmekti wis 56 n tmenɣiwt-is

Lmulud At Caɛban, d amyaru aqbayli. Illul ass 8 meɣres 1913. Yettwanɣa ass n 15 meɣres 1962 s yiffasen n OAS.

Ass n lexmis 15 meɣres 2018, ad zemmen 56 n yiseggasen ɣef wasmi yettwanɣa uneggal d umaru Mouloud Feraoun. I lmend n usmeki-agi wis 56, ad as-tuɣal tejmilt meqqren deg taddart-is Tizi Hibel deg tɣiwant n Aït Mahmoud deg ladayra n At Douala. D leqdic adelsan anesbaɣur i d-theggi tiddukkla tadelsant yewwin isem-is “Mouloud Feraoun”, ara yebdun ass n 15 deg meɣres-agi sdat-neɣ. Yetturaǧu ad yebdu wahil ɣef 10h00 n ssbeḥ, s kra n temsikniyin n yidlisen-is, n yimagraden n tɣamsa yettwarun fell-as, n tugniwin-ines...atg.Tin ɣur-s, ɣef 11h00 n uzal, ad sersen ɣef uẓekka-as timeqqunin n yijeǧǧigen, yerna ad sterḥmen fell-as s ddqiqa n tsusmi. Am wakken daɣen ara sersen tameqqunt-nniḍen ɣef usebdad n 18 n yimeɣrasen n tegrawla 1954-1962. Syin akin, yetturaǧu ad yili umeslay sɣur uselway n tiddukkla-agi, Mass Nessah Mokrane, akked mmi-s Ali Feraoun, tanemhalt n yidles Massa Goumziane Nabila. Am wakken daɣen ara d-ilint tnagiyin sɣur wid yeddren yid-s deg tegrawla tazzayrit. Ma ɣef 11h30 n uzal, ad d-fken ismawen n yinelmaden i d-yufraren deg temsizzelt n tira ɣef tudert d yimuhal n umaru Mouloud Feraoun, i d-yellan s tlata n tulayin-agi: tamaziɣt, tafransist akked taɛrabt. Seg 15h00 d tasawent, ad yili usarag ɣef tudert d yimuhal n urgaz-agi ameqqran, sɣur uselawy n tiddukkla yewwin isem-is, akked mmi-s Ali Feraoun. Ma d azekka-in n lǧemɛa 16 meɣres 2018, ad d-ilint temliliyin n ddabex uḍar d tajmilt i netta daɣen. Ɣer taggara, tirbuyaɛ irebḥen, ad awint arrazen. Am wakken daɣen yetturaǧu ad ikemmel wahil-agi ass n ssebt-agi sdat-nneɣ, s yiwet n tikli s yiviluyen sɣur tiddukkla n yinaddalen n “Les Cycliste de Tizi Ouzou”, ara yawḍen alamma d aẓekka-s. D leqdic ara d-yettwaheggin sɣur tiddukkla tadelsant Mouloud Feraoun n Tizi Hibel, s lemɛawna n Tenmehla n yidles n lwilaya n Tizi Uzzu.

