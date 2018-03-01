Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 57 lecture(s)
deg Uxxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri
I lmend n wass agraɣlan n yizerfan n tmeṭṭut, ihegga-d Uxxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmri yiwen n wahil i yebdan seg wass n 6 di Meɣres armi d 10. Yebda leqdic s usaru ‘’Tiɣri n uẓar’’ i d-yettwasufɣen sɣur aɣerbaz n yigerdan Dacine. Aṭas n temsikniyin i d-yellan ɣef wayen yeɛnan tameṭṭut ama d lbus, tiqendyar n leqbayel, allalen n talext, tiɣawsiwin n lfeṭṭa, inawalen iqburen , tizidanin neɣ allalen n cbaḥa. Akken daɣen i llant tlawin i d-ixelqen tikebbaniyin n taɣulin yemxallafen. Gar wid i d-nemlal di temsikniyin-agi Mass Mouloud Oukaci, d yiwen i ixeddmen iqraben i ttawint tlawin s yiwet n tnalit n yimaziɣen. Irennu-asen i yiqraben-agi tiɣmiwin d izegzagen n yimaziɣen. Yenna-aɣ-d d akken ‘’ilaq ad nessefti di tmurt-nneɣ, s wayla-nneɣ. Ilaq ad nessebgen ayla-nneɣ deg umaḍal merra’’. Ula d adlis, fkan-as amḍiq deg rreḥba-a, imi aṭas n temyura i d-yettunecden akken ad seknent ayen ttarunt. Akken daɣen i tuɣal tejmilt i tlawin i ixedmen deg yidles. Ma deg Uxxam n yidles n Iɛezzugen, yella-d yiwen usarag ɣef wazal i tesɛa tmeṭṭut deg tmetti. Seg tama-nniḍen, iɛedda-d usaru ‘’Les porteuse du feu’’ n Fekiri Faouzia. deg Uxxal n yilmeẓyen n Ɛin El Ḥemmam akked ‘’Adrar n Baya’’ n Bouguermouh ssinima n Tizi Uzzu. Seg tama n yisaragen, ad d-nebder yiwen i yewwin asentel “Quand la femme oeuvre pour la culture algerienne authentique” i d-yettwaheggan sɣur Massa Djouher Amhis (d taselmad di tesdawit ), Massa Tamderari Lynda (D taneɣmast deg umaṭṭaf wis 3 ), Massa Heffaf Nadia ( d tanaẓurt ). Ula d tilawin i yesɛan tikebbaniyin, akken i d-udreɣ yakan, llant di ttiɛad, imi tettwaxdem yiwet n La tannant n ‘’Leadership féminin’’ deg temkarḍit n temdint. Ma yella d ass n lexmis, aṭas n rreḥbat n ccna i d-yellan deg Uxxam n sinima. Iɛedda-d usaru ‘’Yemma’’ n Djamila Sahraoui. Ula d tiddukiliwin, llant-d i lmendad n tugnit-a yecban tiddukkla Ixulaf n Ǧerǧer i d-yewwin yiwet n tmezgunt iwumi semman ‘’Ad neqqim d twacult’’.
Yamani Souhila