Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 50 lecture(s)
Tahanouts
Simmal yettzid usyax deg ubrid
Tahanout d yiwet gar 23 n tuddar n tɣiwant n Ait Aissa Mimoun, i d-yezgan deg ugafa n tɣiwant-agi u deg ugafa n lwilaya n Tizi Uzzu, tebԑed ɣef Useqqamu aɣerfan aɣiwan yellan deg Lebḍaḥi s wazal n 10 km. Ttidiren yimezdaɣ-is iseggasen-agi ineggura deg ukukru d tugdi, ladɣa deg tallit n ccetwa. Imi simmal ṭerdiqen yinessisen n waman, simmal yettseyyix wakal. Dɣa deg kra wussan kan iɛeddan, glan waman i d-yewwten s waṭas s yiwen usyax meqqren, i d-yellan deg umḍiq iwumi qqaren Tizi Tkharoubt, yellan tama n ubrid ameqqran n tɣiwant n Ait Aissa Mimoun. Yegla-d usyax-agi s uɣelluy n yiwet n teslent tameqqrant, i iḥebsen tikli n tkerrusin deg ubrid-agi ɣef teɣzi n yiwen wass. Acu kan, ur d-yegli ara s txeṣṣarin ama deg terwiḥin, ama deg tkerrusin, imi tasebḥit n wass i d-teɣli, ɣef lewhi n lxemsa n ssbeḥ. Annect-agi, yekka-d seg yir asewseɛ n ubrid aɣiwan, yeqqnen gar Lekhali akked Ighil Bouchene. Ma dayen yessewhamen deg temsalt-agi, d akken ur d-giren ara yimḍebbren n tɣiwant afus-nsen deg temsalt-agi n usyax n wakal i d-yettilin di tɣiwant. Mazal ar tura kra n yimukan tama n ubrid-agi aɣiwan, i izemren ad d-seyxen deg wussan i d-iteddun. Am wakken daɣen i yella yiwen wuẓru nnig n ubrid-agi aɣiwan deg umḍiq n Targa Lqahwa, sdat kan cwiṭ n taddart-agi, yesserhab imsebriden yettawin abrid-agi yal ass. Imi ẓran belli yeɣli-d yiwen-nniḍen deg useggas iɛeddan, ugaden ad d-yernu wagi ibedden kan ɣef ssebba. Imsebriden yettɛeddayen syin-a tasebḥit n wass, tuɣalen-d tameddit-is, senharen s lxuf meqqren, ladɣa deg wussan n ugeffur iǧehden. Ɣef wannect-a, gren tiɣri deg wid teɛna temsalt, i wakken ad lhun s taluft-agi, uqbel ad d-ḍrunt twaɣiyin.
A. Abdelghani