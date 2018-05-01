Tasfelt-nniḍen n wurar n uslem aniyli!

Par DDK | Il ya 3 heures 20 minutes | 134 lecture(s)

Seld mi yenqes wawal fell-as deg wussan iɛeddan, qrib ttun medden ayen yexdem d timḍerrit mi yewwi acḥal d tirwiḥin n warrac imecṭaḥ, iban-d d akken urar n uslem aniyli mazal yettkemmil umihi-ines i yettdeggiren igerdan ad nɣen imanen-nsen. Tikkelt-a dɣa, teḍra-d twaɣit ussan-a yezrin deg unẓul n tmurt n Merruk, mi tenɣa iman-is yiwet n tegrudt i yesɛan kan 11 n yiseggasen deg leɛmer. Isalli n tmettant n teqcict-a iwumi qqaren Haǧer, yessexleɛ aṭas imdanen i as-yeslan, abeɛda imawlan-is d yiselmaden-is. Yessekcem-asen daɣen tisewham ɣef wamek tessaweḍ tmecṭuḥt am nettat ad teg tilisa i tudert-is. Maca mbeɛd anadi d ubḥat, tettwafhem taluft mi d-iban d urar n uslem aniyli i yellan deffir tedyant-nni tarẓagant. Ladɣa mi tt-tufa yemma-s deg uxxam-nsen i teɣli ɣef lqaɛa, tajeɛbubt n temcuceft (baignoire) i yettcabin tamrart tettwaqqen ɣer ṭṭaq, terna tezzi ɣef yiri-s am umeqyas. Ɣef wawal n kra n wid i tt-iqerben, tasfelt-a tameẓyant, tella teqqim weḥd-s daxel tnezduɣt-nsen tameddit n wass n twaɣit, dɣa, imir-n, i yeḍra wayen yeḍran skud ur yelli yid-s win ara as-imenɛen ad tenɣ iman-is, neɣ ara tt-isellken seg tqeffet n wurar. Mazal yettnerni umḍan n warrac i yessekcam deg tuccḍa i d-yessegrayen agemmuḍ n tmettant ma ur yettwaǧ zik. « Isalli n tmettant n Haǧer yusa-aɣ-d am tiyita yettunefkayen s tɣeffal. Yewɛer-iyi lḥal ad amneɣ. Ussan iɛeddan tella d taqcict am yakk tiqcicin; tefreḥ, taḍsa tezga deg yimi-s. Ur tettmeslay ara aṭas deg tesmilt, maca mi ara tt-steqsiɣ tettarra-d akken ilaq. Azal-is ameqqran deg uɣerbaz teǧǧa-t-id yura’’. I aɣ-d-yenna uselmad-is n tmaziɣt. Ad yeqqim wurar-a, d amihan ɣef warrac imecṭaḥ, imi ur ẓrin d acu-tt temḍerrit yellan deg-s. Daymi ilaq ɣef yimawlan ad ttɛassan ugar tarwa-nsen akken ad ilin deg tɣellist, acku d nutni i d imasayen imezwura fell-asen.

Kaissa Khalifi