Maâtkas
Kkrent-d teseqquma n tudrin mgal abellez n uxeddim n tkebbaniyin
Abellez (bâclage) n umahil n tkebbaniyin d yiwet n temsalt yersan iman-is deg tmetti tazzayrit d tmetti taqbaylit. Aya, yerza amur ameqqran n leqdicat yemgaraden, ama d aḥric n lebni, aḥric n waman, aḥric n tfellaḥt, tikebbaniyin n lgaz d trisiti d lexdami n baylek... Yuɣal ubellez n uxeddim amzun d aṭṭan ur nḥellu lara. Iḥuza tuget n tkebbaniyin i ixeddmen isenfaren n uwanek, ulac aḥric yezgel. Yekka-d waha, deg ustehzi n srabes n wanek deg tamsalt yecban-ta, anda i d-kecment temsal-nniḍen, yecban tijɛal seqdacen yimeḍebbren n tkebbaniyin deg yisenfaren yemgaraden i wakken ad ɣelqen allen-nsen deg yir axeddim xeddment tkebbaniyin. Seld mi tewweḍ tfid s iɣes, d tiseqquma n tuddrin i d-yusan tikelt-agi mgal kra n tkebbaniyin yessemrasen abellez n uxeddim. Dɣa deg tazewara n ddurt iɛeddan, ɣelqen yiɛeggallen n teseqqamut n taddart n At Zɛim taɣiwant n Lemɛatqa i wakken ad beggnen lɣiḍ-nsen mgal abellez n uxeddim n tkebbanit i d-yelhan s uɛawed n iqadusen n waman n tissit n tɣiwant n Mɛatqa. Tessuter teseqqamut ayagi, deg yemḍebbren n Tɣiwant, ugar n useggas tura, i wakken ad rren tilas i yir lxeddma n tkebbanit n waman, imi d ayen ur iqebbel wallaɣ n umdan. Asenfar n uɛawed n yiqadusen n waman n tissit, i d-yeffɣen ugar n kraḍ (03) n yiseggasen-aya, mazal ar ass-a urɛad yessuli lecɣal-is, yezga ustehzi ɣer tkebbanit i d-yelhan s usenfar-agi. Mass T.A, Aselway n teseqqamut n taddart n At zɛim, yerkeb-it lɣiḍ meqqren seg wayen iɣer yewweḍ waddad n uselḥu n yisenfar n uwanek, d usetehzi n yimḍebbren teɛna temsalt deg uselḥu n lecɣal akken iwata lḥal. Deg wawal-is, yuɣal-d ɣef ubellez n uxeddin n tkebbanit i d-yelhan s uɛawed n iqadusen n waman n tisit, anda i d-iwekked ɣef yir axeddim n tkebbanit. Ɛezmen yiɛgallen n teseqqamut ad rren tilas i tkebbanit-agi, u ad yettuɛawed usenfar deg wussan i d-iteddun, i wakken ad yekfu lhem n yisenfaren-agi, syin ad yekfu fad ɣef yimezdaɣ, aladɣa d anebdu ara d-iteddun .
Itri azeggaɣ azzayri Tasqamut tadigant n Mɛatqa
Akken tuɣ tannumi teseqqamut tadigant n Mɛatqa n Yitri azeggaɣ azzari, s tigawin-ines n lxir, ha-tt-an la d-tethegid, akka tura, aṭas n leqdicat i lfayda n twaculin. Gar leqdicat- ines igejdanen,ad naf asuddes n temhelt n thara tamazdayt, aḍellaɛ n Remḍan i tettefraq yal tikelt ɣef twaculin yenḥafen n tɣiwant n Mɛatqa. Dɣa, i lmend n wagur n Remḍan i d-iteddun, tessuddes-d teseqqamut tadigant n tɣiwant n Mɛatqa yiwet n temhelt n thara tamazdayt i lfayda n twaculin yenḥafen n temḍiqt-agi n leqbayel. Ajared n yimeḍhar, yebda yakan seg umenzu ar 10 deg maggu deg-i nella. Aṭas n twaculin i ijerden arraw-nsent deg tmahelt-agi. Tamhelt n thara-agi, ad tili deg wass n 27 deg Remḍan. D tmlilit s wazal-is anda ara tili tmeɣra meqqren.
Ali Zalouk