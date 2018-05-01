Par DDK | Il ya 32 minutes | 44 lecture(s)
Cwiṭ seg tmucuha n leqbayel
Taqcict d tteryel
Aḥric 1u
Amacahu, Zik-nni, tella yiwet n tmeṭṭut tesεa snat n teqcicin. Yiwet deg-sent d tarbibt-is. Yal ass ttruḥunt γer tala ttagment-d. Yelli-s tettak-as tazeεluqt, ma yella d tarbibt-is tettak-as aγerbal. Yal ma teččar aγerbal d aman, ttenγalen-d. Almi d yiwen n wass, tefqeε, tḍegger aγerbal-nni. Tuggad ad as-tini yemma-s anida yella uγerbal. Dγa, tettbeε abrid yeṭṭef uɣerbal-nni. Tetteddu tetteddu armi i d-tufa yiwen n umeksa,
testeqsa-t.
Tarbibt : Ay ameksa, ur teẓriḍ ara anida i iεedda uγerbal ?
Ameksa : Err-iyi-d qbel lmal-iw, ad am-d-iniγ anid iεedda.
Tarbibt truḥ terra-as-ten-d.
Ameksa : ihi, iεedda γer uxxam n tteryel, maca ad akem-weṣṣiγ, ma yella tenna-am-d : « ad am-ssukkeγ seg tewwurt neγ s tzuliγt ? », ini-as « s tzuliγt ». Ma yella tenna-am-d : « ad akem-d-ssuγ leḥrir neγ tazeggart ? », ini-as : « tazeggart». Ma yella tenna-am-d : « ad akem-d-ččareγ aγerbal-im d tiwiztin neγ d tiγredmiwin », ini-as : « d tiγredmiwin ».
Imi tewweḍ γer uxxam n tteryel, testeqsa-tt-id.
Tteryel : ad akem-ssukkeγ s tewwurt neγ s tzuliγt?
Tarbibt : S tzuliγt.
Tteryel tessukk tarbibt-nni s tewwurt.
Tteryel : ad am-d-ssuγ leḥrir neγ tazeggart ?
Tarbibt : S tzeggart.
Tteryel tessa-as-d leḥrir, dγa ṭṭsent.
Azekkuya tifawt (taṣebḥit) :
Tteryel : ad am-d-ččareγ aγerbal-im d tiwiztin neγ tiγredmiwin?
Tarbibt : D tiγredmiwin.
Tteryel teččur-as-d aγerbal-is d tiwiztin.
Imi tewweḍ tarbibt γer uxxam, teḥka-asen-d amek i d-tewwi annect-nni n twiztin. Tameṭṭut d yelli-s usment...
yettkemmil
Seg tgemmi n teqbaylit