Bgayet
Llan-d yiɣraqen uqbel ad yebdu unebdu
D tisewham i ikecmen wid akk yeslan, ussan-a iɛeddan, i tmettant n yimdanen iɣerqen deg kra teftisin n twilayt n Bgayet. Ayen yeǧǧan isalli yessexleɛ-iten ugar d mi d-llan yiɣraqen-a zik maḍi skud mazal lḥal semmeḍ i uɛumu, werɛad i d-tewweḍ tsemhuyt n unebdu yeḥman ideg ssenqasen medden azɣal s waman n yilel. Mbeɛd aɣraq amezwaru i d-yellan deg teftist n Ticci, aṭas n lɣaci i iweḥḥden d acu yewwin asfel yemmuten ɣer uɛumu di lawan ideg mazal ahat ttwacɛalen yifurnuyen daxel kra yixxamen. Aya, iban yessker ameslay d yisteqsiyen yemgaraden. Yal yiwen d acu yenna s usḥissef ɣef twaɣit i d-yusan am yir tamuffirt imi ur tuɣ tetturaǧu ad teḍru deg wussan n tsemhuyt n tefsut. Maca, mi yezri drus n wakud, send ad yeḥbes wawal ɣef uɣraq-nni i d-yeḍran, yennerna-d yisalli amaynut i d-iberrḥen d akken irgazen n Uḥuddu aɣarim, rnan ufan tafekka n urgaz-nniḍen i d-yettwassufɣen d amattan seg teftist n Melbu, di tama n Ssuq n Letnin. Ɣas ma aɣraq n usfel-a, qqaren fell-as kra n medden belli d asehwu i as-t-id-yewwin imi d ɣelluy kan i yeɣli seg nnig yiblaḍen, wiyaḍ nnan daɣen d timenɣiwt i yenɣa iman-is, maca ugar n umeslay yerra ɣer tmentilt n uɛumu i walan d win i t-ikellxen. Ad d-nesmekti d akken tuget n lɣaci ẓran si tama-nniḍen ahat d lexsas n tɛessast n teftisin i d ssebba tagejdant n yiɣraqen i d-yettilin yal aseggas. Ɣef waya i d-yewwi ad d-nebder tiɣri i d-tger deg twala iɛeddan tmehla n Uḥuddu aɣarim n tmurt n Bgayet i wid yebɣan ad kkin deg temsizzelt n usexdem n yiɛessasen n teftisin. Tefka-d tagnit ihi i waṭas n yilemẓiyen yettgerrizen aɛumuu i wakken ad ṭṭfen imukan n umahil. Ad ilin deg teswiɛin ideg ttwaḥwajen nezzeh i usellek n yimdanen seg tmettant n uɣraq.
Kaissa Khalifi.