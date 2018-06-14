Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 79 lecture(s)
TIZI UZZU - Axxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri
Tajmilt i ucennay Rachid Mesbahi
Thegga-d Tenmehla n yidles n lwilaya n Tizi Uzzu d waṭas n yidisan-nniḍen n yidles n lwilaya, tajmilt meqqren i ucennay ameqqran Rachid Mesbahi. Tella-d sendiḍelli n ssebt 9 yunyu 2018, deg tzeqqa tameqqrant n Uxxam n yidles n Tizi Uzzu. Tebda tejmilt-agi, ɣef 9h00 n ssbeḥ s snat n temsikniyin, yiwet ɣef umecwar-is di tẓuri akked tudert-is, ma d tis snat n wayen yettwarun fell-as di tɣamsa akked ttsawer-is. Ma ɣef 22h00 n yiḍ, yella-d umeslay sɣur yimsuddsen n leqdic-agi, gar-asen tanemhalt n yidles n lwilaya n Tizi Uzzu. Syin akkin, llant-d tnagiyin ɣef tudert-is sɣur yiɛeggalen n twacult-is akked yimeddukkal icennayen d wiyaḍ meṛṛa. Tin ɣur-s, lewhi n 22h30 n yiḍ, yella-d usenɛet n yiwen usaru ameẓyan, i d-yewwin awal ɣef tudert d umecwar n ucennay ameqqran i d-tefka temdint n Tizi Uzzu. Kfan-tt, s yiwet n tmeɣra n ccna ideg i d-yecna aṭas n tezlatin-ies, swayes yezzuzen imferǧen yeččuren tazeqqa tameqqant n Uxxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri. Ad nesmekti kan belli, tajmilt-agi tella-d i lmend n usmekti n wass aɣelnaw n unaẓur, i d-yettilin yal aseggas deg 9 yunyu. Ad d-nesmekti daɣen acennay-agi yettwassen aṭas s snat n tezlatin-agi: “Sabun n ṭṭnac” akked “Farreǧ ya Ṛebbi”
A. A.