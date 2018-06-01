Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 89 lecture(s)
Maâtkas
Yebdda usenfar n ugerrez n tlemmast n tɣiwant
Yiwen usenfar s wazal-is i yebdan yakan deg yiseggasen iɛeddan deg tɣiwant n Mɛatqa. Asenfar-agi, yeɛna agerrez n tlemmast n tɣiwant : lxedma n tgejda n teftilin , aqeɛɛed n leryuf n yiberdan (trottoires) s yisufar imaynuten. Yella usenfar-a, yeḥbes acḥal-aya, meɛna qesden-d yiɛeggalen n Useqqamu aɣerfan, deg wussan-agi ineggura, i wakken ad t-kemmlen. Agerrez, ad iḥaz akk imeḍqen yezgel usenfar n useggas 2016, ladɣa amekkan iwumi qarren Saïd Oɛacur, amḍiq n Uxxam n ylmeẓyen n tɣiwant, amḍiq n tzeqqa n tujjya, amḍiq yi icudden taɣiwant n Mɛatqa d tɣiwant n Sukk El Tenin…atg. Asenfar-agi, yettwajerden deg wahil n yiɛgallen n Useqqamu aɣerfan n Mɛatqa, i d-yeffɣen deg tefranin iɛeddan, s sebba n lexṣas n tedrimt, d yir aselḥu n lecɣal n tɣiwant, d ayen i d-wakden iɛeggallen imaynuten n tɣiwant, ɣef uqerru-nsen aselway Mass Laguel Lyes. Aṭas n temsal i d-feḍḥen yiɛeggallen n Useqqamu seld aɣbel i d-ibanen deg taggara n waggur yezrin.
Aneḥbus n usenfar n yinarayen n tfellaḥt
Ɣas ma tesɛa yakan tɣiwant n Mɛatqa lexṣas meqqren deg yiniḍan (infrastructures) yemgaraden, acu kan, ciṭ-nni n lḥir i yellan deg yifadden n yimḍebbren, yettwakraf seg yiɣeblan yemgaraden. Dɣa yiwen gar yisenfaren i seg i d-tesfaydi tɣiwant ugar n 8 n yiseggasen, ad naf win-a yeɛnan lebni n yinarayen imaynuten n srabes yemgaraden n tɣiwant, ladɣa srabes n tfellaḥt. Asenfar-agi, yeḥbes seg useggas n 2016 ar ass-a, mbaɛd mi yettwaxdem ugar n 85%. D takebbanit i d-yelhen s lebni n usenfar-agi i as-yunfen, seld tiɛuzzegt n yimḍebbren teɛna temsalt. Ɣef leḥsab n uqerru n tkebbanit , aɣbel yerza ladɣa lexlas n tedrimt yettalas i tɣiwant. Mazal ar ass-a urɛad tefri. Aɣbel n tedrimt d yir aselḥu n srabes n uwanak, yezga d aɣbel ameqqran deg unagrawan n unegmu n tɣiwanin n temḍiqt n Leqbayel, ladɣa tiɣiwanin i d-yezgan deg unzul n ugerzu n Tizi Uzzu.
Ali Zalouk