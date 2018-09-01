Par DDK | Il ya 4 heures 21 minutes | 151 lecture(s)
Ad d-yili umaynut n Zedek Mouloud deg useggas i d-iteddun
I lmend n umulli wis 58 segmi d-ilul deg Wat Xelfun unaẓur Zedek Mulud, thegga-d twacult-is akked yimeddukkal-is yiwet n tmeɣra d tameqqrant di Paris. Win i yellan akka tura d tigejdit iressan n tezlit taqbaylit, yumer ayendin s wayen i as-d-heggan, ass-nni wid i t-iḥemmlen, gar-asen abeɛda tarwa-s, inaẓuren, ineɣmasen, imẓawanen d yimeɣnasen. Deg wawal-nsen dɣa, fkan-d yiwen yiwen awal n usirem d tnaga n wul i bab n tezlit "Tidderwect-iw". Am Ɛellawa Behluli i d-yennan: «Tehwa-yi tegnit. Amulli ameggaz i Lmulud ! S teɣzi n leɛmer». neɣ d taneɣmast Sabrina Abcic i d-yessufɣen: « (…) S teɣzi n tudert a Dda Lmulud, imi mazal tesra-k teqbaylit. Tanemmirt ɣef wayen akk i d-tewwiḍ». Ula deg uẓeṭṭa inmetti n Facebook, aṭas seg wid i t-yeṭṭafaren i as-d-ibudden s yiwenniten awalen n tekyes, n tayri d wannuz, ladɣa deg usebter-ines unsib. Ilul Zedek Mulud ass n 13 cutember 1960. Seg useggas n 1983, netta di leɛmer-is 23, i yessekles aḍebsi-ines amezwaru di Fransa s uzwel « Yemmut d aɣrib», yekcem deg wannar n tẓuri d ccna. Yebda yessefraw di tnubit, send ad d-yesnulfuy iẓawanen mi akken yekcem d aɛsekli deg uqeddic aɣelnaw. Yessekles ar tura azal n 16 n yiseɣraz (iḍebsiyen), akk-nsen ḍebɛen xersum s kra n temḥaddit d ccna ɣef teqbaylit. Imi akken i aɣ-t-id-yenna yakan, werǧin ibeddel ccna-s d ubrid i d-yewwi. Yettusemma, akken yella di tezlit tamezwarut i yeqqim ar ass-a ɣef wayen yerzan taqbaylit d lasel. Ɣef usentel n umaynut i d-yettheggi, yenna-aɣ-d netta s timmad-s ur yeẓri melmi ara iheggi gedged, meskud yettwaṭṭef deg yiqeddicen-nniḍen. D acu, yezmer lḥal tazwara n useggas ara d-ikecmen ara d-yeffeɣ yiseɣrez-is amaynut ideg ara ilint buhan n tezlatin. Deg-s, ad d-ddunt ula d tigad s i d-iberreḥ yakan i uzayez-is, am tezlit "Teqqleḍ d lɣerba a Tamurt”, "Amermu" akked "Allen swant imi yeffud".
M. K.