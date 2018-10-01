Par DDK | Il ya 46 minutes | 67 lecture(s)
JSK - Bdan yimuhal n wammas n usileɣ
Ad yawi isem n ucennay Matoub Lounes
Ha-t-an bdan ihi yimuhal n wammas n usileɣ n terbeɛt n JSK, ɣef wakken i t-iɛeggen uselway-is Cherif Mellal. D asenfar i d-yewwi i terbaɛt-agi, iwumi yebɣa ad d-tuɣal lḥiba-s. Asirem n yimurar d twacult n waddal s umata, yuɣal d tidet, mebɛed mi temɣi tikti n useḍru n wammas n usileɣ n terbaɛt-agi. Ass-nni n ssebt iɛeddan, 30 cutember 2018, i bdan yimuhal n useqɛed n wakal, ideg ara d-yili useḍru n wammas-agi, ideg ara tettheggi iman-is terbaɛt n JSK. Ad yili lebni n usefar-a sɣur takebbaniyin ukked ara temtawa terbaɛt-agi. Yetturaǧu ad yewjed deg kra n wagguren, akken i t-id-yenna Cherif Mellal. Imuhal-a, qelɛen deg yiwen n wadeg ideg llan 4 n yigeṭṭaren, i d-yezgan deg tama n Wad Ɛisi (ɣef tewwurt n temdint n Tizi Uzzu). « D taɣawsa igerrzen i terbaɛt n leqbayel wammas-agi n usileɣ, yella yakan deg wahil-nneɣ n uxeddim, maca newweḍ ɣer useḍru-ines. S tallelt n wid yettawin JSK deg wul-nsen ara d-yili usenfar-agi ara yawin isem n ucennay Matoub Lounes» i d-yenna Cherif Mellal, aselway n terbaɛt-agi. Yerna yenna-d unemhal anedbal Mass Rachid Ledjroud : « Ddeqs n tkebbaniyin (4 neɣ 5) n temnaḍt n leqbayel i d-yusan ɣer tenmehla n terbaɛt-agi, deg yiwen n yiswi n uttekki deg useḍru n wammas-a n usileɣ ara yettwaxellṣen si lǧib n terbaɛt-a, s uttekki n yicriken s ubrid n umtawa ». Ad tili deg wussan i d-iteddun yiwet n temlilit gar tenmehla n terbaɛt-agi akked tkebbaniyin, i wakken ad fernen tin neɣ tid ara d-yelhin s lebni-ines. D asɣur (établissement) anaddal ideg ara yilin sin yinurar n waddal n ddabex uḍar i uheggi n temliliyin, yiwen s leḥcic wayeḍ s tartan. Ad yili diɣ uxxam n tedbelt n wammas-agi ɣer tama n usensu n 66 n texxamin n yiḍes akked texxamin n ubeddel n yiselsa n yinaddalen d tzeqqa n ucafeɛ (récupération).
