Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 62 lecture(s)
Ccmini
Selken ukuẓ n yimdanen seg tmettant tulkint
Ṣṣawden yiqeddacen n Uḥuddu aɣarim (Protection civile) n waɣir n Bgayet, ass n acer yezrin, 4 deg unbir, ad d-selken ukuẓ n yirgazen seg tmettant i yellan tegguni-ten. Tedṛa tedyant deg yiwen n umḍiq iwumi qqaren Tasift, Taɣiwant n Ssuq Ufella, Tadayra n Ccmini, anda εerḍen ukuẓ n yilemẓiyen i yesεan di leεmeṛ gar 25 d 49 n yiseggasen, ad zegren asif s yiwen n ssenf n ukamyun n Man, ɣas ma yella aswir n waman deg wasif-a, yuli mliḥ lawan-nni. D ayen i ten-yeǧǧan ur ssawḍen ara, dɣa ḥeṣlen dinna di tlemmast. Wid iḥeḍren, ssawlen i yiqeddacen n Uḥuddu aɣarim, i d-ileḥqen deg lawan. Ineggura-a, wwin-d yid-sen yakk ayen ilaqen, ama d isellaken d wid iẓuren di lεum, ama d takerrust n usaεef d tkeryas iwulmen i yal akal, akked ikumyan i d-ijebden akamyun-nsen. Ula d takebbanit Tacinwat SAPTA, tefka-asen-d afus n tallelt s snat n tmacinin irefden ayen yeẓẓayen, akken i d-yewwi wulɣu i aɣ-d-yewwḍen. Seld aya, tessendah terbaεt n Uḥeddu aɣarim n Bgayet, imdanen ad hadren iman-nsen ladɣa deg wussan n tegrest anda i yettwaɣay waddad n tegnawt. Si zik qqaren : ‘’Aḥader yugar aqader’’.
K. K.