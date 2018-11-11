Tella-d d tajmilt i umedyaz Said Debiane

Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 66 lecture(s)

Sendiḍelli n ssebt, 17 deg unbir 2018, i ssulin wussan imenza n tmedyazt taqbaylit, i d-yellan deg Uxxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri n Tizi Uzzu. Asiher-agi, yeddan ɣef teɣzi n tlata wussan, yella-d d tajmilt i umedyaz ameqqran Said Debiane. Dɣa ass-nni n ssebt, i d-yellan d ass aneggaru n leqdic-a, tella-d deg-s tmenna n yisefra sɣur ddeqs n yimedyazen, gar yilmeẓyen d yimeqqranen. Am wakken daɣen i d-tella tesfugla n ufraq n yigerdasen n uttekki i wid i d as-yerran tajmilt s leqdic-nsen. Uqbel aya, ass-nni n lǧemɛa, 16 deg unbir 2018, sersen ɣef uẓekka-s timeqqunin n yijeǧǧigen d ibeddi n ddqiqa n tsussmi ɣer rruḥ-is. Ma d ass-nni n lexmis, i d-yellan d ass amenzu n tejmilt-agi, yella-d deg-s wahil d anesbaɣur. Tella tasebḥit n wass, tulya tunṣibt n tejmilt-agi, syin d asenɛet n yiwen n usaru i d-yewwin awal ɣef tudert d yimuhaln umedyaz-agi. Tin ɣur-s, yella-d usissen (présentatoin) n tiddukkla Ǧurǧura, i d-iheggan leqdica-agi. Ma deg tmeddit n wass, yella-d usarag n umedyaz Slimane Belharret d Kamel Lyès, am wakken daɣen i d-llant waṭas n tnagiyin, ama ɣef tudert-is neɣ yimuhal-is d wayen i d-yefka i teqbaylit. Llant, diɣ, temsikniyin ɣef teɣzi n tejmilt-agi, yekkan seg wass-nni n lexmis 15 unbir armi d sendiḍelli n ssebt 17 unbir. D timsikniyin tinesbaɣurin, yal ta d acu-tt, yiwet ɣef tudert-is d yimuhal-is, tayeḍ ɣef tugniwin-is...atg. Ɣer taggara, ad d-nesmekti kan belli, leqdic-agi d amenzu deg unnar i tddukkla Ǧurǧura n lwilaya n Tizi Uzzu, yebdan melmi kan leqdic neɣ i d-yennulfan.

Adaoun Abdelghani