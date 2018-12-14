Par DDK | Il ya 1 heure | 70 lecture(s)
Ajdid deg tira
Asḥissef Tuzzma Asirem n Omar Idir
Asḥissef Tuzzma Asirem d ammud n yisefra n Omar Idir i d-yeffɣen deg wagguren-agi ineggura n 2018. Ad naf deg udlis 100 n yisefra i yexdem umeskar s timmad-is anda i d-yefka tamuɣli-s ɣef waṭas n temsal i yeqqnen s umata ɣer tmetti. Yessegraw-d isental deg tlata n tmuɣliyin tigejdanin: Asḥissef, tuzzma akked usirem. S wawalen ifessasen n teqbaylit timserreḥt n yal ass, acu kan ṛezznen, yessaweḍ ad d-yexleq Omar Idir deg yisefra-s izen alqayan, tugna akked usugen.
‘’Leɛca, di targit ruḥeɣ,
Ɣer taddart, wwḍeɣ,
Ufiɣ-n iman-iw d ilemẓi.
Ṭṭfeɣ tiɣmert, qqimeɣ,
Fkiɣ tameẓẓuɣt smeḥsiseɣ,
Rriɣ-d i sliɣ d ccnawi.
Sbeḥ, mi d-kkreɣ wehmeɣ,
Amek armi qebleɣ,
Beɛdeɣ-d ɣef udrar-nni’’.
Da, yekka-d usḥissef n umeskar imi ur yeddir ara deg taddart-is, deg adrar-is. Deg tilawt, ilul umeskar deg useggas n 1970 deg Lezzayer tamanaɣt, din i d-yekker. Din i yelmed tameslayt n tyemmat, taqbaylit. Ɣef wanect-a, dɣa, yenna-d Omar Idir :’’Yettweṣṣi-yi baba yeqqar-iyi-d taɛrabt, lḥedd-is d amnar n uxxam. Mi teffɣeḍ, hder-itt, mi d-tkecmeḍ, eǧǧ-itt-in di berra’’. Yebda yessefruy asmi yesɛa 17 n yiseggasen deg tudert-is, asmi i yeɣra isefra n Si Muḥend U Mḥend i d-yegmer Mulud Mɛemmri. Gar wayen yura d asefru, yakan, yefren-d 100 deg-sen i wakken ad ten-id-yesuffeɣ s uzwel Asḥissef Tuzzma Asirem. Ha-t-an usefru n uzwel-a:
Asḥissef, tuzzma, asirem,
Akka i tt-negzem,
Tigejda iɣef ibedd udlis.
Ma yella wanda neḍlem,
Rced-aɣ-d a lfahem,
Yal wa, ad d-yefk tamussni-s.
Taqbaylit deg yimi n yizem,
Ha-t-an ad t-yezzem,
Ma yal wa yurez ifassen-is’’.
D adlis n 135 n yisebtar , iga-as tazwert Abdenour Abdeslam. Yeffeɣ-d ɣer tezrigin Beit El Efkar, 2018. Taɣuri igerrzen
