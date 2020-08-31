Adlis amaynut ɣef umawal n tfizikt tatrart s teqbaylit

Gar-aɣ d kra n wussan, ad d-yesuffeɣ umnadi asdawan Dahmane Mazed i iqeddcen deg taɣult n tfizikt taɣisant d tfizikt n yinagrawen yesneflayen tazmert d wassnasen iɣisanen s umata deg wammas unadi aɣisan SCK-CEN n tmurt n Biljik yiwen udlis-nniḍen ɣef umawal n tfizikt tatrart n teqbaylit. Ad d-yeffeɣ udlis s uzwel ‘’Vocabulaire de physique moderne en langue kabyle’’, mbeɛd mi d-yesuffeɣ yakan amezwaru deg useggas n 2003 s uzwel ‘’Amawal amatu n tfizikt tatrart’’. Deg udlis-is n tikkelt-a, yefka-d tamuɣli-s ɣef wamek i ilaq ad d-yili ‘’umahil n usali n tesbeddit n tussniwin tuffrinin (sciences exactes) s teqbaylit seg lsas (fondation) ar weslef (toit)’’. Yesken-d diɣ amek ara d-yili useqdec n wawalen n yal ass, yeddan deg teqbaylit tafessast n yimir-a, s unamek-nniḍen deg yisental-nniḍen. Ɣef waya dɣa, yefka-d amedya. “Igi n tikennewt takwanṭit” (Effet de l’intrication quantique). Nesseqdec dagi awal n “tikennewt” i d-nessuddem seg tleqqaft [KN] (takna, akniwen, tikniwin)’’.
Ɣef wakken yettwali umussnaw-agi, tewweḍ tura tallit n teqbaylit ‘’Temmed, tezzi-d nnuba-s, ad d-iḍil yitri-s tura, ad d-yenqer useḍru-s (son rayonnement) d tafat i yuɣen deg umduc agrakal, ad teqqel d taɣerma yufraren deg yiseɣ n talsa s timmad-is’’. Aṭas n yisenfaren i d-yettheggi netta akked yimusnawen-nniḍen n taɣult-agi n tfizikt taɣisant yecban amesfizik aɣisan ameqqran yettwassnen deg umaḍal s timmad-is, Prof. Hamid Ait Abderrahim i yellan akka tura d anemhal n wammas ameqqran n tmurt n Biljik, SCK-CEN i yerza unadi ɣef tezmert d wassnasen-is iɣisanen yuẓan. Yella diɣen umasnagurfizik Prof. Rachid Ouyed, Prof. Madjid Boutemeur d wiyaḍ.
Aya, ɣer Mass Dahmane Mazed, d tamsirt i d-yelmed ɣer yimezwura imi ur urin ara s tutlayt-nsen, ɣef waya, yenna-d : ‘’ Armud-agi i ggareɣ, nwiɣ-t d tiririt i « Tabṛat i Muḥend Azwaw”. Riɣ-d s wakka ad d-rreɣ i tiɣri-s, anida yesḥassef ayendin acimi imasnagzayen, isdawanen d imussnawen imaziɣen imezwura, icban Apulée, Saint Augustin, Tertullien, Franton, Ibn Khaldun, … ur ten-yewwi ara lḥir i wakken ad arun, ad sneflin tutlayt nsen, yeddan di tilla nni yezrin ? Nemgal n waya, dhan-d d iqeddacen n tutlayin tijenṭaḍ, tid yesnernayen, yessegman igduden d iɣerfan-nniḍen, deg umur n tarwa-nsen‘’.
Hocine Moula