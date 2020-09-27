Amek i d-tella tuɣlin deg tallit n Covid-19

I lmend n tuɣalin n yinelmaden, heggan-d yimḍebbren n tesdawit Lmulud At Mɛemmer ttawilat ilaqen akken ad-ten tqabel deg teswiɛin igerrzen. Ɣef wakka, dɣa, iferqen azal n 22 n ttawilat idiganen iwurmanen (Gel hydro-alcolique automayique) ɣef 4 n yimeḍqan n tesdawit-a: Hesnawa, Tamda, Bastos akked Buxala. I usmekti, allalen-agi, ttunefken-as-d i tesawit sɣur takebbanit Ifri. Seg tama-nniḍen, ad naf azal n 500 n ttawilat n ṣsabun d yiɣisem i yettwaṭṭfen ɣef leḥyuḍ. D ttawilat n usired yifassen di berra n uɣiwen n tussna akked uɣiwen n tdamsa d usekref. Xedmen diɣ anamek n tikli s tneccabin (flèches) i unekcum d tuffɣa, u ǧǧan gar yal yiwet azal n 1.5m, ɣef wakken i d aɣ-d-yenna Mass Ben Ceɛban Ṭarik imḍebber n uḥric n ttawilat d usegmu.
Ihi tella-d tuɣalin tasdawant ass-nni n, 20 cutember 2020, di tegnatin igerrzen, imi imḍebbren n tesdawit xedmen akk ayen yellan di tezmert-nsen i wakken ad seḥbibren ɣef tdawsa n yinelmaden, u snemmren aṭas takebbanit n Ifri ɣef ufus n tallelt i d-tefka, ɣef uqerru-is Mass Yeḥyawi akked Massa Si Yusef, u ssaramen ad ilint tkebaniyin-nniḍen ara iɛawnen s wayen iwumi zemrent ama s tedrimt neɣ s tɣawsiwin-nniḍen. Am wakken i d-llan diɣ yikayaden deg waṭas n yiswiren yemgaraden. Ma d timsirin, ad ilint s igrawen ɣef wakken i t-id-yesbeggen usemres n wakud n yal aswir. Ula d ttawilat n usiweḍ uɣalen s axeddim-nsen, ama i yinelmaden n lwilaya neɣ wid n berra n Tizi Uzzu, m Bumerdas, Tubiret, Lezzayer tmanaɣt…atg
Chanez Daḥlal