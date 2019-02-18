Asfuggel n wass n temnaḍin ireḍben

I lmend n wass amaḍalan n temnaḍin ireḍben, i yettuɣalen ɣer 2 furar n yal aseggas, heggan-d tddukkla Asirem Guraya, taɣiwant n At Smaɛel, akumisarya aɣelnaw n wafay d usɣur n tẓegwa n Yiderginen, yiwen n uneḍruy s wazal-is deg tɣiwant n Ayt Smaɛel, i yeṭṭfen teɣzi n wass n 8 furar yezrin.
Deg wahil n tnezzayt, ɛeddan yiḥewwasen i yiwet n tirza ɣer umazzer n Uɣdir, i d-yettakken tamuɣli icebḥen s uracuc-is d waman-is yettfeggiḍen. Kra n wakud, mi ulin seld i Tmellaḥt, rzan yimekkiyen i Udrar n Takkuct, i yesɛan taqacuct akk taɛlayant deg waɣir n Bgayet, s lqidar n 1896 n tmitratin nnig yilel.
Deg wadeg-a amsedrar dɣa, i yettuneḥsaben gar temnaḍin ireḍben, ugar n tmellaḥt i d-yekkren dinna aṭas-aya, ayendin d iɣeẓran i d-yennernan seg-s akked yimazzaren. Rnu-as tasmuḍi i inuḥen deg-s s teẓgi-ines tawfayant. Ɣef wawal n yimheggiyen, tirza-a ɣer Takkuct, mačči kan d aseḥbiber ɣef tẓegwa, wanag daɣen d tikli deg ubrid n useḥmel n ugama i warrac, akked usissen n waddalen n udrar am win n uweccef.
Ddeqs n tddukkliwin i yellan deg usihar, imi ula d iɛeggalen n Useqqamu aɣiwan n yilemẓiyen n Ayt Smaɛel, ttwaɛerḍen-d sɣur Mass aselway i tikkin deg warmuden n wass-nni, armi yewweḍ ahat umḍan ajemmal n yimekkiyen ɣer 75. Dima deg urebbi n Takkuct, yella-d syin akkin wuẓi n wazal n 150 n tneqlin n tayut. «Tella d tuffɣa n umerreḥ, n tumert akked umbaddel n tektiwin. Ad snemmreɣ kra n wid yekkin deg usmurres n usihar-a», d awal n uselway n tɣiwant n Ayt Smaɛel, Mass Sadeq Rebbaɛi.
M. K.