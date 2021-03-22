D Asfel i tmagit i iruḥen d iceqfan, am yibawen ɣef lluḥ !

Yedder s tmagit, yemmut fell-as. Yeɛreḍ ad yili d asfel ara d-ijemɛen iceqfan yeftutsen n ucbayli amaziɣ/aqbayli, maca yugar ‘’ucerrig tafawet’’. Mi akken yerreẓ ucayli, tenɣel zzit ɣer lqaɛa : Kra nnan ‘’Acbayli, yerreẓ, zzit, tɛelleq’’ ; kra nnan ‘’Ma neǧǧa-tt, tɣaḍaɣ, ma nerfed-itt, tumes’’ ; wiyaḍ bɣan acbayli amaynut. Yal wa, yefka lḥeqq i yiman-is, urǧin gren tama i wayen i ilaqen.
Rachid Alliche, yettwali ayen ilaqen, ur d-yecligg ma yesɛa lḥeqq neɣ ala. Yettwali imal n tutlayt-is, yebɣa ad tt-id-yessuffeɣ seg tatut, seg timawit ɣer tira. Yettuneḥsab d aneggal wis sin n teqbaylit (tamaziɣt s umata), s wungal-is Asfel, mbeɛd Belaid Ait Ali, s wungal Lwali n uudrar. Am wakken i yella diɣ gar yiselmaden n tmaziɣt, ɣer tama n Kamel Bouamara d Allaoua Rabehi, i d-yellan i lmendad n tannant n usileɣ/aselmed i terbaɛt tamezwarut n yiselmaden n tmaziɣt n uɣerbaz azzayri i d-yeḍran deg Ben Aknoun, deg useggas n 1995. D timlilit i d-ihegga Useqqamu unnig n timmuzɣa mbeɛd amtawa i d-yellan ass n, 22 deg yebrir 1995, gar Umussu adelsan MCB akked udabu azzayri ɣef unekcum n tmaziɣt deg yiɣerbazen i useggas aɣurbiz 1995/1996.
Seg timawit ɣer tira
Xas ulamma yelmed kra kan timsirin n tmaziɣt ɣer Mulud Mɛemmri, maca ikemmel anadi i yiman-is. Am wakken i ikemmel amennuɣ ɣef yidles-is akked tutlayt-is s ttawilat i as-yettunefken deg umecwar n tudert-is. Akka dɣa, i d-yerra ddehn-is ɣer uḥric-agi n unaqel n timawit ɣer tira s wungal-is amezwaru Asfel (1981) i yettuneḥsaben d ungal wis sin deg tsekla tamaziɣt s umata mbeɛd Lwali n udrar n Balaid Ait Ali. Asfel, d ameǧǧed ɣef yiceqfan yemzerwaɛen deg yal tama. Xas ulamma yeɣra tafizikt deg tazwara deg tesdawit n Lezzayer, meɛna yemmal aṭas ɣer tsekla anda i yettaf iman-is. Akka dɣa i d-yewwi agerdas n DEUG n tsekla deg Lyon-2, deg tmurt n Fransa.
Seg Asfel ɣer Faffa
Deg useggas 1986, yuɣal-d s wungal-nniḍen iwumi yefka azwel Faffa, d asemẓi neɣ ahat d acemmet n wawal Fransa. D ungal anda i d-yessenṭeq tlata n yiwudam : Ilemẓi, aderwic d umɣar azemni. Zyada ɣef tira, yelha-d Rachid Alliche deg usedwel n tsuta i d-yettnekkaren. Akka dɣa i d-yettheggi tidwilin i warrac imecṭaḥ deg rradyu taɣelnawt tis snat. D timlilit n ccna, idles akked tutlayt n warrac imecṭaḥ i ilemden ladɣa tameslayt taqbaylit. Dinna, dɣa, i d-yekker u yelmed taqbaylit ucennay ameqqran n tura Mohand Allaoua. ‘’D Rachid Alliche i yi-yeslemden ccna akked tutlayt’’, i iḥemmel ad d-yesmekti Mohand Allaoua deg yal tagnit. Seg tama n tejmilin, aṭas n tddukkliwin i t-id-yettmektayen sya ɣer da.
Arraz ‘’Ungal ifazen’’ Rachid Alliche
Ula d tisbeddit takanadit Tiregwa, tettheggi-d, yal aseggas, timsizzelt taseklant iwumi tefka isem Ungal ifazen Rachid Alliche. Acu kan, ixus maḍi leqdic asdawan ɣef tira-ines. Gar wayen yura, ad naf Asfel, Faffa, Tasinfunit (tamezgunt), Amnir n tmaziɣt, Imagraden ɣef tesɣent taseklant deg tɣamsa (La Nouvelle République, Liberté…), Tasfift n yiḍrisen n usedwel s ccna, Ammud n yiḍrisen i warrac imecṭaḥ… i usmekti, ilul Rachid Alliche ass n, 7 deg yebrir 1953 deg Wat Dwala, yemmut ass n, 18 deg meɣres 2008 deg tmanaɣt. Yemḍel deg taddart-is, Tagemmunt Ɛezzuz.
Hocine Moula