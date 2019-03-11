Gar tmesbaniyin d leqdicat idelsanen

Yebda usfugel n wass agraɣlan n yizerfan n tmeṭṭut deg lwilaya n Tizi Uzzu ass n, 06 deg Meɣres. Yerza wahi Axxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri, Tamkerḍit taɣelnawt, Axxam n umezgun Kateb Yacine akked Tneḍfart n Iɛezzugen.
Llant-d ass n, 6 deg meɣres, deg Uxxam n yidles Mulud Mɛemmeri, temsikniyin n waṭas n tɣawsiwin, ama n tqendyar n leqbayel, tiɣawsiwin n lfeṭṭa d wayen yakk i d-yezzin i tudert n tmeṭṭut. I lmend n tullya n tmeɣra n tfaska-agi, teccna-d yiwet n terbaɛd n tlawin icewwiqen n zik.
Ma yella deg temkarḍit taɣelnawt, heggan-d tifelwiyin n yiwudam untiyen, akken daɣen yella-d usnuzu s ubuddu sɣur kra n yimyura. Ma yella di Ssinima, yella-d usenɛet n usaru “Une femme pour mon fils” akked usaru “Inchallah Dimanche”. Deg tama n Uxxam n umezgun, llant-d temsikniyin, ama n wučči aqbur aqbayli eɣ tiɣawsiwin n ccbaḥa. Ma yella deg Tneḍfart n Iɛezzugen, walan wid i d-yerzan ɣer din asaru “Le vent des Aurés” , syin deg Uxxam n yidles Matoub Lounes, yella-d usenɛet n usaru “Douar de femme”. Ass n, 7 deg meɣres, yella-d yiwen usarag sɣur agraw n tlawin s usentel “Lemḥadra mgal aṭṭan n AVC”.
Ma yella dg temkarḍit d timlilit ɣef udlis “Un jour ma mère reviendra” n Rabia Hachemi. Ad nuɣal ɣer ssinima n lwilaya imi iɛedda-d usaru “Leila et les autres” akked usaru “Barakat” , syin akkin lmerwaḥ ɣer Iɛezzugen akken ad yuɣal usaru “Douar de femme” akked uɛawed n usaru “Le vent des aures” deg Uxxam n yidles Matoub Lounes n Micli. Ass n, 8 deg meɣres, iɛedda-d deg Uxxam n ssinima usaru “Rachida” syin d askasi akked timsufeɣt-is Massa Yamina Chouikh. Deg taggara, tella-d, ass n, 9 deg meɣres, deg tneḍfart n Iɛezzugen tmeɣra akked kra n yicennayen. Syin d tukci n yigerdasen n uttekkideg wussan-agi n usfugel i yal tameṭṭut i yellan deg wahilen-agi. Tekfa tfaska s ugraw n urar n lxalat akked kra n yisefra .
Yamani Souhila