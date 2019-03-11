Lxir n yimawlan

Yiwen n yilemẓi, yebγa ad yerr lxiṛ i baba-s, yenṭeq, yenna-as: “A baba, aṭas i tεettbeḍ fell-i, tura, bγiγ ad ak-rreγ lxiṛ-ik, mmel-yi acu i tebγiḍ?”. Baba-s: “A mmi, ma s tidet tebγiḍ ad i yi-d-terreḍ lxiṛ i ak-xedmeγ, awi-yi γer tiγilt n leflantiya, rnu aγ-iyi-d snat n tetteffaḥin”. Mmi-s: “D ayagi a baba, d ayen isehlen”. Ihi, ibbub baba-s γer tiγilt-nni i as-d-yecṛeḍ, yewwi-as-d titteffaḥin-nni. Asmi i t-yessaweḍ ɣer din, yeddem-d baba-s yiwet n tettefaḥt, yesteεmel teγli-as-d. Dγa mmi-s-nni, ad iṣṣub arma d asif ukessar ad ss-tt-id-yawi. Akken armi azal n xemsa tikkal. Aqcic, yeεya, yeffeγ-d yiles-is, yenṭeq γer baba-s: “Annaγ a baba! Di tebγiḍ ad teččeḍ tattefaḥt ala di tiγilt-agi”?. Baba-s yecmumeḥ, yerra-as: “A mmi, asmi i tmecṭuḥeḍ, wwiγ-k-id γer dagi, tetturareḍ ticiret, ihi kul mi ara ak-tegrireb, ad subbeγ ad ak-tt-id-rreγ arma teεyiḍ kečč, nekk mazal. Awi-d kan, ad d-tecmumḥeḍ. Ass-a kečč tsubbeḍ xemsa tikkal teεyiḍ”. Ihi a mmi ur tezmireḍ ara ad terreḍ lxir i yimawlan-ik d awezγi. D acu kan lxir, yelha i win i t-ixddmen. Yeqqar Ccix Muḥend U Lḥusin: “Lxiṛ aṭas seg-s, d ṣṣwab. Cceṛ cwiṭ seg-s, d lefsad”.
Yahia Yanes
