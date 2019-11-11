Tuɣal tejmilt i Kateb Yacine deg temkerḍit Sophia

Ass n, 30 tuber 2019, ɣef 15h00 n tmeddit i d-mlalen wid iḥemmlen Kateb Yacine deg temkerḍit Sophia i d-yezgan deg tlemmast n temdint n Wehran, akken ad as-rren tajmilt i lmend n 30 n yiseggasen segmi yemmut. Ɣef teɣzi n 3 tsaɛtin i tekka temlilit, llant-d tmezgunin i d-yerran amecwar d yisem n Kateb Yacine asmi yella yedder, d kra n tnagiyin sɣur imeddukkal i t-yessnen neɣ wid igan fell-as tizrawin. Yebda wahil s tmezgunin n yinaẓuren d wudmawen n umezgun Kamal Aderkichi, Samir Zemmouri d Oudjaa Attari s usenked n tceqqufin “Soliloques” akked “Le cadavre encerclé”. Iswi n leqdic-a, d tajmilt i umussnaw-agi ameqqran yennuɣen s wawal d yimru-ines akken ad d-tettwikkes Lezzayer seg ufus n umhersan.
Yura s tutlayt n ufransis akken ad asen-yessiweḍ izen n tnekkit n Yizzayriyen i yuklalen ad d-tuɣal ɣur-sen. Syin neḥḍer i tnagiyin i d-yellan sɣur kra seg wid i t-yessnen, i yeddren yid-s u wwin-d ameslay ɣef wamek yella yessuddus akud-is akken ur s-yettruḥu ara deg ulac, imi yefka azal meqqren i umezgun d tira d unadi. Dɣa, bedren-d yiwen n wawal i d-yenna deg tceqquft “Soliloque” i iḥemmel ad d-yales dima “Kunwi s yimeɣban ! init-iyi-d ma yella tudert mačči d mm maḥyaf”. Uqbel ad d-ilin sin n yisaragen; amezwaru n Adnane Mouri (d aneɣmas) s usentel “Kateb Yacine, amedmay n tatrarit (penseur de la modernité)”, wis sin d asarag n Massa Meriem Stambouli (tamesnilest) s usentel “Tanekkit tazzayrit deg tirawin n Kateb, ungal s tefransist, amezgun s tefransist, ddarǧa d tmaziɣt”.
Seg wayen i d-nelqeḍ seg usarag-a « Kateb Yacine d aɣerbaz azzayri alqayan, d aɣbalu yewwin tussna i umaḍal d tirni. Ilaq ad nessiweḍ tussna-a i warrac-nneɣ akked tsutwin i d-itteddun. Nesɛa zzher nekni i d-yufan wid yessnen, mlalen u qedcen d Kateb Yacine, maca tisutwin ara d-ilalen ur t-ttissinen ara anagar s wayen i d-yeǧǧa d wayen ara naru fell-as. Lezzayer tekseb tigemmi d ugerruj aseklan, adelsan d anesbaɣur, s tefransist, s tmaziɣt, s taɛrabt d ddarǧa. Qadret aya, teǧǧem ilmeẓyen izzayriyen ad d-ssenfalin s tutlayin yemxalafen. Rnut amaynut s tutlayin i tessnem d tid tettqadarem. D tagi i d tanekkit tadelsant tazzayrit yemgaraden”.
Ayen i d-yeǧǧa
Syin akkin d tameddurt n urgaz-a i d-yessenked Samir Zemmouri i yimeḥḍar, segmi yella d ilemẓi iḥeḍren i tmesbaniyin n 8 maggu 1945 armi d ass n tmettant-is. Kateb Yacine, d amaru azzayri ameqqran. Ilul di Qsenṭina ass n, 6 ɣuct 1929, yemmut ass n, 28 tuber 1989. Gar wayen yura; Ammud n yisefra (1946). Le cadavre encerclé (1955). Nedjma (1956). Le cercle des représailles (1959). Le polygone étoilé (1966). L’homme aux sandales de caoutchouc (1970). Yessuli daɣen ticeqqufin n umezgun ; Rfed tabalizt-ik a Muḥ (1971). Tiɣri n tlawin (1972). Ṭṭrad n 2000 n yiseggasen (1974). Palestine yettwaxedɛen (1975). Iḥella-d ddeqs n warrazen s wazal-nsen ; gar-asen ; Arraz n Jean Amrouche, i d-tessuddes temdint n Florence n tmurt n Ṭṭelyan deg useggas n 1963. Arraz n Lotus n yimyura deg 1975. Arraz amezwaru n yizem i umezgun, Académie Simba et Corriere Africano aseggas n 1980. Yewwi arraz ameqqran aɣelnaw n tsekla sɣur Teɣlift n yidles n tmurt n Fransa deg 1987.
Khaled Achoui