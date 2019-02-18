Ur d-yeḍfir ara ugdud aseqdec-is deg unnar

D ayen yesseḥzanen akk imeɣnasen i yennuɣen d iseggasen-aya ɣef usṭeɛref s tmaziɣt sɣur adabu. Ɣas d tunsibt tutlayt-a di tmendawt, teqqar-d tilawt d akken mazal-itt mačči d tunsibt ɣur ugdud.
Ma nekkes taggayt n yimura, ar ass-a deg wussan d timawit i yettselliken tutlayt imi ur tettwasmuzzeɣ twennaḍt akken i d-yewwi lḥal. Ama deg tḥuna, deg tzeɣwa, deg yisensa, deg yifurguyen neɣ rrif ubrid, ulac ad as-yettunefk umkan i tmaziɣt deg wakal amaziɣ.
Nnan-d yicennayen ɣef waya
Nesteqsa kra n yicennayen ɣef taluft-a, banen-aɣ ur gzin addud-a, ɣas ɛerḍen ad gren tiɣri i ugdud. Yiwen seg-sen d Buǧemɛa Agraw i yesɛan tacrift di Bgayet, yura sdat-s s teqbaylit. «D ayen i ilaqen aseqdec n tutlayt deg yal amḍiq. Yella wawal n tmendawt, yella wawal n uɣref. Tura ma yella axxam neɣ taɣawsa d ayla n lḥukuma, d nettat i yewwi-d ad tserref idrimen ad teg tamaziɣt.
Ma d ayla n wuslig, d netta kan i yettusalasen ad yaru tutlayt-is. Meskud mačči d ayen yellan megdul, d nekni ara yekkren i usenfar», i d-yenna. Ɣur ucennay Yasin Zwawi, i d-iberrḥen s uklip-ines amaynu s kraḍ n tutlayin, ilaq ad yili useqdec n teqbaylit deg yal aḥric. Yenna-aɣ-d: «Ixus s tidet useqdec n tmaziɣt berra sɣur ugdud.
Asmi rziɣ i Kanada di 2010, ufiɣ dinna azrug acinwa yura akk s tcinwat. Ula da di Bgayet anda xeddmen Yicinwaten, uran ipanuyen s tutlayt-nsen. Ihi aseqdec n tutlayt d ccɣel-nneɣ merra ». Ula d Ḥasan Aḥres yefka-aɣ-d tamuɣli-s ɣef useqdec n tutlayt di berra. « Asenseb n tidet ma yella yeḍfer-d useqdec n tutlayt. Ilaq ad d-tekcem tutlayt-nneɣ di twennaḍt-nneɣ, ad tt-neqqar, ad tt-nettwali deg yal amkan akken ad tt-nennam. Acku aql-aɣ nẓer amek teṭṭfen amḍiq deg umeslay-nneɣ wawalen iberraniyen», i iwala.
Nnan-d yiselwayen n tɣiwanin
Iger-d tiɣri, ussan iɛeddan, uselway n tɣiwant n Ayt Smaɛel, Mass Sadeq Rebbaɛi, i yimsenza-nsen akken ad arun s ufella n tḥuna s tmaziɣt. Ɣef waya yemmeslay-aɣ-d: «Ahat mačči aṭas-aya segmi nebda nesmuzzuɣ tawennaḍt n tɣiwant-nneɣ, maca di tallit-a ala aɣunzu n tutlayt-nneɣ i izemren ad yili d ssebba.
Ihi, tiɣri-w ad tt-ceggɛeɣ ula i yiselwayen n tɣiwanin, imi yelha ad nessendeh nekni imezdaɣ ɣef wawal n usmuzzeɣ n twennaḍt». Ma ɣur uselway n tɣiwant n Yiderginen, Mass Racid Xalef, ad yili waya d acqirrew ɣer sdat i nutni d tdukkliwin-nsen. «Nella nedder cwiṭ tirmit-a n usmuzzeɣ n twennaḍt ɣur-neɣ. Mačči s yipanuyen, maca s tbeḥnuqin i nettɛelliq deg yal tama. D acu, tura ttwaɣent. Ɣef waya, aql-aɣ nebɣa ad as-nbedd sya d tasawent i usenfar-a», i aɣ-d-iwekked. Di lawan ihi ideg tutlayt d tunsibt di tmendawt seg 2016 akken i tt-yebɣa ugdud, melmi ara tt-yessenseb dɣa netta?
M. K.