Xas yemmut, yeǧǧa-d isem-is

Ass-nni n arim, 13 deg maggu iɛeddan, i yemmut Abdelḥafiḍ Idres bab n umawal ameqqran Tamaziɣt/Tafrensist. Tafrensist/Tamaziɣt. Iruḥ yiwen n wudem i tmaziɣt deg wussan-a imenza n Remḍan, d tablaḍt-nniḍen i as-inesren i tmaziɣt, imi d yiwen i d-yeǧǧan leqdic meqqren u mazal yezmer ad yeqdec sya ar sdat. Dɣa amzun d timkerḍit i imedlen tiwura-s s lmut n Abdelḥafiḍ Idres i yewwḍen leɛfu n Rebbi ɣef leɛmer n 73 n yiseggasen ass n arim, 13 deg maggu iɛeddan, deg temdint n Bgayet.
Yettwassen Mass Idres, ladɣa, s ufaris meqqren d ugerruj i d-yeǧǧa aseggas iɛeddan kan s umawal ameqqran n tmaziɣt-tafransist / tafransist-tamaziɣt, anda i yessaweḍ ad d-yegmer 75 716 n wawalen yettwasuzren ɣef 200 n yisebtar, mbeɛd leqdic d unadi d leɛtab n wacḥal d aseggas. Yerra-as ilindi Useqqamu unnig n timmuzɣa tajmilt deg waggur n Remḍan di temkerḍit tazayezt n Bgayet, anda i d-yessenɛet amawal-a ameqqran, akken diɣen i d-yella umeslay fell-as, iga i wid i d-yusan ad t-aɣen abuddu-ines.
Ɣef umeslay n kra seg wid i t-iqerben, yella yettheggi leqdic-nniḍen ɣef unaẓur Sliman Ɛazem, maca lmut tezwar ɣur-s. Yemḍel ass-nni n ttlata ɣef 12h00 n uzal deg taddart-is Timanacin deg tɣiwant n Buxlifa, tama n Tici. Ilul Abdelḥafiḍ Idres deg useggas 1946 deg taddart Timanacin deg twilayat n Bgayet. Yella ixeddem deg tnqlaft n yilmeẓyen d waddal, syin yuɣal ɣer tkebbanit Sonatrach armi i d-yewwi tastaɣt (lantrit) deg useggas n 1999. Deg yimir i yebda amahil-is ameqqran : Aheggi n umawal ameqqran i d-yesuffeɣ s tallelt n Useqqamu unnig n timmuzɣa akked ENAG I lmend n Rreḥba tis 22 tagraɣlant n udlis n Lezzayer.
Khaled Achoui.