Yeldi umsizwer n umɛawan n ṭṭbib n tuɣmas

Iberreḥ-d Usuddu aɣelnaw n usileɣ aparasnujjyan n Uweqqas ussan-a s yiwen n wulɣu i ddhen n yilemẓiyen d tlemẓiyin n Bgayet i yebɣan ad ilin d imɛawanen n umsujji n tuɣmas ɣer sdat, belli tusa-asen-d tegnit ad tt-farṣen s umsizwer i sqelɛen beddemma. Amsizwer-a, win i t-id-yewwin, ad iɛeddi srid ɣer usileɣ n yimɛawanen deg ukersi n umsujji n tuɣmas n tezmert tazayezt. Ayen yerzan ajerred, yebda yakan seg ahad yezrin, 6 unbir, ad ikemmel alamma d 25 deg wayyur-a n unbir, i yellan d azemz aneggaru.
Deg yiwen n usentel, ilaq ɣef win yenwan ad ijerred, ad d-iheggi akaram (dossier) ara yawi yid-s, ideg ara tili tsutert yuran s ufus, tanɣelt (copie) n tkarḍa n tmagit, tanɣelt n uselkin aɣurbiz n useggas wis kraḍ n tesnawit akked uselkin n ukraḍyur aneggaru, tukkist n tezmilin n bakalurya, rnu-as tiferkit n yisallen ara yeččar umazwar s timmad-is. Ad d-nesmekti d akken wwḍen yimeḍqan inuḥen aseggas-a di twilayt n Bgayet ɣer 15 kan. Ma d asɛeddi n umsizwer ad yili ass n, 19 duǧember 2019.
Ɣef wakken i d-tewwi teɣbalut-nneɣ, mazal ad d-ffɣen yisallen imerniyen ɣef umsizwer-a sɣur tenmehla n Usuddu-a n Uweqqas. Ilaq ad d-nini ayendin d asḥissef i d-ibanen ɣur yilemẓiyen i yettnadin ɣef uxeddim, kra seg-sen imi drus n yimukan iwumi d-serrḥen yimasayen, wiyaḍ imi mačči d amsizwer n yifiremliyen i d-suffɣen. « Ur ẓriɣ ara ma yella ad ɛerḍeɣ zzher-iw neɣ uhu s umsizwer-a. S 15 n yimeḍqan kan, yewɛer maḍi ad trebḥeḍ sdat yimeyyaten n yilemẓiyen-nniḍen », i d-tenna yiwet n teḥdayt seg usamar n Bgayet.
M. K.