Simal tettaɣ amḍiq deg yiticerten

Am usideg n wallalen isenselkamen d tira n yipanuyen, tefka tallit-a n tetiknulujit tagnit i yakk tutlayin timeḥqurin ad d-binent ɣas ur yexdim fell-asent lebɣi asertan. Dɣa, tura yal yiwen yezmer ad d-yeḍbeɛ deg yiceṭṭiḍen-is ayen i as-yehwan d azamul s tallelt n yiwet n tarrayt i yebnan ɣef usenṭeḍ s tferna n ḥamu d tafellayt maḍi. Ayyuren-a ineggura ihi, d aḍbaɛ n yiticerten (Tee-shirt) s tezwawt i d-ibanen, ɣas mačči s ṭṭaqa, ɣur waṭas n yilemẓiyen Izwawen. Ula d t tḥuna di Tmurt Tazwawt, uɣalen ttaɣen-d timacinin n uḍbaɛ swayes ssemrasen ttjara-a.
Zik, ala tutlayt taberranit i d-fessren yilemẓiyen Izwawen deg yiselsan-nsen, tura ufan tagnit d ttawil ad fken azal ula i tutlayt-nsen. S ufran n walbaɛḍ n tewlafin n wudmawen yettwassnen, neɣ s tira n yizen neɣ n uberriḥ, ttaɣen-d ihi yilemẓiyen-a amayyu mu qqaren aticert, swudmayen-t akken i asen-yehwa. Ayendin i d-yesɛeddan anebdu s yiticerten-a, send ad ten-sersen kra n teswiɛt di tegrest mm usemmiḍ i la d-itteddun. «Segmi yella ttawil n uswudem n uselsu, aṭas n yilemẓiyen i aɣ-d-yessuturen ad asen-d-neḍbeɛ ayen bɣan deg uticert neɣ deg uselsu-nsen nniḍen », i aɣ-d-yenna yiwen seg wid yesɛan tamacint n usiggez. Send ad d-yernu: «Ur teɣlay ara tigawt-a. Txeddem seg 1 200 armi d 1 500 n yidinaren i umayyu, ɣef leḥsab n tɣara n uceṭṭiḍ d tin n usiggez». Seg tama n yilemẓiyen i iɛerḍen tirmit-a, yehwa-asen uqeddic i asen-d-gan wat tmacinin-a, akken i d-iban lḥal. «Ɛerḍeɣ xedmeɣ-d yiwen n uticert aseggas-a s ssuma ilhan, iffeɣ-d akken i t-ssarmeɣ gedged », d awal n yiwen n yilemẓi.
M. Azwaw