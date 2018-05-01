Par DDK | Il ya 39 minutes | 40 lecture(s)
Cwiṭ seg tmucuha n leqbayel
Taqcict d tteryel
Aḥric wis 2, taggara
Tameṭṭut i yelli-s : A llah a llah ! tarbibt-iw teččur-d aγerbal d lwiz, kemm ur d-tewwiḍ kra !
Yelli-s n tmeṭṭut, teffeγ s lefqaεat, deg ufus-is aγerbal. Deg tala, tdegger aγerbal war ma teẓra anida yerra. Tetteddu tetteddu armi i tufa ameksa-nni i tufa akken terbibt-is, testeqsa-t.
Taqcict : Ay ameksa, ur teẓriḍ ara anida i iεedda uγerbal ?
Ameksa : Err-iyi-d qbel lmal-iw, ad am-d-iniγ anid iεedda.
Taqcict : S tudert ur ak-ten-d-rriγ.
Ameksa ur as-d-yenni-ara anida yerra uγerbal. Teqqim teqcict i iman-is tettxemmim amek ara d-taf tifrat. Temmekta-d belli tarbibt temmeslay-as-d γef uxxam n tteryel. Tuzzel imiren yakan γer dinna. Tewweḍ deg yiḍ, tekcem γer uxxam n tteryel.
Tteryel : ad am-d-ssuγ leḥrir neγ tazeggart ?
Tarbibt : Uhu ! Nekk ssu-yi-d leḥrir .
Tteryel tessa-as-d tazeggart, dγa aglim-is yakk yettwacrew.
Azekkuya tifawt (taṣebḥit) :
Tteryel : ad am-d-ččareγ aγerbal-im d tiwiztin neγ tiγredmiwin?
Tarbibt : D tiwiztin.
Tteryel teččur-as-d aγerbal-is d tiγredmiwin.
Tteryel : ad akem-ssukkeγ s tewwurt neγ s tzuliγt ?
Tarbibt : S tewwurt.
Tteryel tessuk-itt-id s tzuliγt. Dγa taqcit temmut.
Seg tgemmi n teqbaylit